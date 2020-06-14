Adoption in the running of the bulls: families face the fight for the coronavirus

Adoption systems in many countries have been hit hard, as social distancing restrictions meant the closing of courtrooms and clinics, while travel bans have made it difficult to connect with a surrogate or transfer a child. between households.

Dwight Burton and Monik Kadarmanto, who live near Portland, in the U.S. state of Oregon, began the adoption process in September 2018, and were paired with a three-year-old boy who lived in an orphanage in China just before Christmas.

The Chinese government has now closed its borders to prevent further waves of coronavirus and the couple is in limbo, waiting for news on when they will be able to bring their adoptive son home. They say it has been difficult to get updates on him, with the orphanage locked up without administrative staff.

"There is so much uncertainty and I think that is the most difficult part of all this," said Kadarmanto, 40. "There is nothing easy about adoption, there are many steps, you know, so as not to get too excited." "

She said the couple was "fine" but that some days they brought "a lot of heavy emotions. We really want to be with him."

The couple remains isolated as their community reopens to make sure they are healthy to travel. They don't know if they will need to quarantine in China, or if only one of them will be able to go.

"As first-time parents, of course, we feel nervous about 'Are we going to be good enough? Have we done enough?'" Burton, 41, said.

"And yet, at this point, we are also like, none of that matters anymore. What matters is that we are united as a family and can begin that process of becoming a family."

Holt International, the international adoption agency that works with Burton and Kadarmanto, has 250 adoptions on hold, according to Susan Cox, vice president of policy and foreign affairs. Fifteen families already had plane tickets, and another 25 were almost ready to travel. Those who adopt from South Korea have to go through the country's family court, and hearings that have been scheduled for months have been canceled.

Satwinder Sandhu, executive director of the UK international adoption agency IAC, told CNN that he knew of families trapped in Morocco and India after traveling to adopt.

He said that developing countries often depend on children's homes and orphanages rather than foster homes, and resources are depleted. "For the children who wait in these institutions, each month that passes is another lost month, really, where they could be accessing and making attachments with a new family.

"We are very aware that in some countries, if parents get sick, they may not have the resources for other people to care for their children."

He said there were "a large number of families that are ready" to adopt and "thousands of children waiting."

In India, for example, there is already a two-and-a-half-year wait after adoption documents are filed with authorities, Sandhu said.

Creative solutions

Catherine Doolan, from Leicestershire in England, decided to adopt as a single mother in April last year, was approved by a panel in February, and found a match in the UK, but that adoption failed.

Doolan, 34, was preparing to start again when the coronavirus hit Europe, and the pairing process stopped. "It definitely seems like life is on hold," he told CNN. "I guess it does for a lot of people. It hit me a lot harder than I thought."

The fashion designer said it had been a "strange" experience to go from seeing a social worker every week since last summer to not really knowing what was happening.

"I've been crying a lot because of that. Because I was really preparing for something and then it's almost as if the rug has been pulled out from under you."

Some families have found creative ways to complete adoptions during the pandemic.

Brian and Mary-Jo Sullivan, from New Jersey, told CNN that they were waiting for visas to travel to Haiti in March when the country closed its borders.

The couple, who had met four-year-old Gracie a year earlier through Holt, were concerned that it could be many months before the borders were opened. Mary-Jo, who had previously worked in Haiti as a pediatric nurse, said she knew Gracie had an underlying medical condition and was concerned about what might happen if she was infected with the coronavirus.

His contacts in Haiti worked frantically to obtain the girl's passport, visa and other approved documents, and to take her on a repatriation flight to the United States with a couple of missionaries. They managed to obtain the approved documents hours before the flight, and Gracie arrived in the United States in early April.

"We were racing against time," said Mary-Jo. "It was a miracle".

Several families in the United States have turned to technology. In Fort Smith, Arkansas, Kimberly Wieneke and her husband adopted two-year-old Jaden through a Zoom hearing after the court closed. In Columbus, Ohio, Laura and Casey Wieck also said they adopted their son through a virtual audience, in a post on Instagram.

Moving a child between homes is also a practical challenge. Most children are transferred from foster care to new families through gradual delivery and a series of meetings. UK regional agency One Adoption West Yorkshire said it had been working to find emergency shelter for adoptive families to allow this to happen, and some adoptive caregivers had even allowed adoptive parents to move in with them temporarily.

Give birth under confinement

The pandemic has affected all kinds of adoptions. Parents with pregnant surrogate mothers should also plan the birth of their child. Some of the parents who have chosen this route within the USA. USA They have driven long distances between states and rented housing at the start of the outbreak to make sure they are close to delivery, said Kim Bergman, a senior partner at Growing Generations, which helps with surrogacy in the United States and internationally.

Many hospitals only allowed one person to be present at birth, which often meant a difficult decision between the surrogate's partner or adoptive parents, he said.

"And, of course, there are people who were unable to attend the delivery because they were affected by travel problems, travel bans or quarantines," added Bergman.

Growing Generations has helped these families make interim arrangements for their baby's care, which have included former surrogates who live helping locally, friends of parents who live nearby by becoming temporary guardians and hiring baby nurses.

In Kiev, dozens of babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers have been trapped and unable to join their adoptive parents in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and other countries.

Bergman said some people were "devastated and really sad" at the prospect of losing a birth, but most were grateful that their babies were safe.

"Trust is a very, very important part of this process," he said. "You already trust strangers to take care of your baby and take care of your family's construction. And this is just another level."

Bergman told CNN that the clinics stopped performing all medical procedures and exams in person since mid-March, affecting everyone with a substitute ready to be examined or to start a cycle, and anyone planning to fly to the US . USA Or interstate on your own egg retrieval account

"So that had a big impact, essentially putting a pause button on the entire process across the industry," he said.

Most IVF clinics in the US USA They have now reopened and are operating with careful security procedures, Bergman said.

The delays were particularly difficult for people who had already spent years experiencing fertility difficulties, she added. "Of course, there are a lot of hopes and dreams in this process and any delay really feels very, very, very strong."

Some had decided to postpone six months or a year because it was "too unknown and too stressful," but others remained determined, he added.

"Some intentional parents have said, you know, this has made me more determined that having a family and loved ones is the most important thing."