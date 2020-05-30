Adorable Sandbox Tracks Train Set Gets Free Expansion With Suburban Themes • newsdio

Developer Whoop Group's charming wooden train set builder Tracks is set to become even more charming, thanks to an incoming duo of DLC offerings, the first of which is themed for suburban expansion, free and available now on Steam and Xbox One.

Tracks: The Train Set Game, if you're not familiar yet, takes inspiration from classic wooden train sets made by artists like Brio, offering a sleek, but completely absorbing, sandbox equivalent focused on the simple pleasures of placement down the track (to a beautiful piano accompaniment), then mix it down to nine.

When Tracks launched in early September, it already had plenty of superbly crafted accessories to bring those buildings to life, including town houses, quaint village shops, cars, roads, trees, fences, and animals, as well as more specialized ones. . items like flashing lights for night decorations, fireworks and even music makers with bells.

A handful of pieces from Tracks' free suburban bundle.

As of today, however, that selection is even broader on PC and Xbox One, courtesy of Tracks' free Suburban Pack DLC. As the name implies, it's designed to add a little more variety to your worlds, expanding away from the game's base camp idyllic focus to include the kind of facilities you can find in more bustling locations.

There are 30 new items in total, including new passengers, animals, vehicles, and buildings. Now, for example, you can drop into a pub, movie theater, cafeteria, school, and bus stop, as well as a new set of swings, slide, ice cream van, and more.

In space, nobody can hear your steam.

In addition to the Suburban Pack, Whoop Group has also revealed Tracks' first paid DLC, in the form of the rather self-explanatory science fiction pack. It features over 30 space themed scenery elements that can be used to give your buildings a touch of science fiction (think of craters, UFOs, asteroids, aliens, a lunar base and more) and will cost a meager £ 2.99 / $ 3.99 USD when launched in June.