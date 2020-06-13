Adriana Cohen: censorship by social and inherited media is a serious threat to our freedom; we all must protest

One of the greatest threats facing the United States today is not beyond the water's edge. It is censorship that spreads like a forest fire from coast to coast and is a dangerous danger to freedom of expression, a free press, and an artistic expression that should alarm all Americans. I don't care how they vote.

It is well known that Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms are silencing political discourse and any content they just don't like. These platforms, run by uncontrolled far-left and liberal activists, blatantly silence elected officials, including the president, members of Congress, and other high-profile conservatives in all industries.

Social media companies are even censoring the reports of global health experts, the mainstream media, and many others whose First Amendment rights are blatantly violated, with zero liability.

Take Facebook. On Monday, the World Health Organization sent shock waves through the media's echo chamber when one of its leading epidemiologists said at a press conference that the asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus is "very rare."

Many media outlets covered this important revelation and quoted Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove's statements as they should: it is your job to report on such things. But when I posted a link to a CNBC article about it, Facebook blocked it. The social network "verified" my post saying it was "Partially False Information" and threatened to take action if I share the article again.

The notice warns: "False information in this publication. Pages and websites that repeatedly publish or share false news will see their overall distribution reduced and restricted in other ways."

In other words, Facebook admitted to a deceptive practice known as shadow ban, where user posts cannot appear in their followers' feeds. This is something that conservatives, including me, have been sounding the alarm for years. I testified in 2018 before a congressional hearing on social media censorship titled "The State of Intellectual Freedom in the United States."

For years, many of my social media followers have reported that they don't see my conservative opinion columns and posts in their feeds. My nationally syndicated column has great traction everywhere, except when I post it on Twitter and Facebook.

This is not an isolated anecdote, by any means; It is part of a general pattern of censorship. Dozens of other high-profile conservatives, including national television presenters, lawmakers like Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; Rep. Devin Nunes, Republican of California; and tens of thousands of Trump supporters have denounced similar censorship by these almighty platforms.

But don't be confused. The rampant censorship we are seeing is not limited to Big Tech censoring conservative voices, far from it.

The entertainment industry is banning timeless movies and long-running television shows that are not politically correct, that don't like to wake up. This includes the legendary and award-winning 1939 film "Gone With the Wind," which HBO Max temporarily removed from his library on Tuesday. Police-themed television shows "Live PD" and "Cops" have been canceled, and others are reportedly on the tails.

But that is not all. This week, we have seen the radical left behead Christopher Columbus's historic statues in Boston and other cities, mimicking what violent extremists do to their victims in real life.

And if you think all of that is worrisome, the New York Times editorial board recently forced its editorial page editor for the crime of publishing an opinion piece by Senator Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas.

Too much for freedom of expression and the free flow of ideas that are characteristic of a healthy democracy.

Bottom line: All Americans must protest against censorship wherever we find it, because what separates the United States from oppressive communist regimes are freedom of speech and the free press, two vital rights enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. United States and under siege.

