Adriana Cohen: Coronavirus "shelter in place" orders: Did they suddenly disappear?

Pandemics are public health emergencies; They are not supposed to be political. However, the American people have been subjected to draconian blockades for months that have stripped us of our constitutional rights, to gather, worship or even leave our homes to go to work, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that we have been told. Both the government and health officials are extremely contagious and would kill scores if we did not comply.

We have been told that if we do not obey the mandatory national quarantine and other government guidelines and restrictions, the US health care system. USA It could collapse.

This means that millions of companies have not opened their doors for months, causing a decimated economy and the loss of more than 40 million jobs. Approximately 57 million children, grades K-12, have not been to school since March. Places of worship have been closed, weddings and funerals have been canceled and professional sports have been suspended while beaches, swimming pools and millions of restaurants, bars, gyms and hotels remain closed throughout the country.

ELIZABETH AMES: DID GEORGE FLOYD'S HORRIFIC DEATH HORRIFY A CORONAVIRUS DUST?

Even our nation's beloved Disneyland, "The Happiest Place on Earth," had to close its amusement park doors and leave more than 100,000 workers in April.

That is just the tip of the iceberg.

Families across the country have been heartbreakingly restricted from saying goodbye in person to loved ones who die in hospitals and nursing homes. Americans have been forced to delay cancer screenings and other medical procedures that put our health at risk, and at the same time are forced to wear masks and practice social distancing or the risk of being fined up to $ 1,000 in places like Massachusetts.

All of this was in the name of protecting vulnerable populations and reducing the spread.

Did the virus that stole our freedoms and basic livelihoods disappear overnight?

Now, we are seeing mass gatherings in cities across the United States protesting the wrongful death of George Floyd.

Although our nation is legitimately appalled by the police brutality that led to its alleged murder, it does not eliminate the fact that tens of thousands of protesters and protesters have completely ignored the strict rules of social distancing that have been imposed on the masses. many of whom do not wear masks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

But perhaps most disturbingly, the same government officials and so-called experts who implored us #StayHome in recent months, no matter how difficult, have remained remarkably silent about the crowd of protesters who congregate shoulder to shoulder. Why is that?

Did the virus that stole our freedoms and basic livelihoods disappear overnight? Or have we been misled by power-hungry officials and other "experts" who may have been wrong about transmitting the virus all along?

More from Opinion

These are questions that many Americans are now asking, including Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, who tweeted on Monday: "Why are the media no longer concerned, and often almost joyful, about all the meetings Massive that would have been so deadly due to COVID 19 just a few days ago? I guess these people are magically no longer 'killing their grandmothers' when they left ?!

The government that has been ignoring the possible spread of the virus from massive crowds of protesters for more than a week is now the same government that arrested the owner of a barber shop in Texas last month for daring to reopen his business to feed his family. .

It is the same government that arrested a paddle tennis player in Malibu, California, in April for violating the closing order. And it's the same government that imposed heavy fines or threatened imprisonment on any business owner who dared to reopen without permission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here's the deal. If someone contracts COVID-19, there is an incubation period of four or five days, on average, before symptoms manifest. So if the virus is as contagious as we've been told, we should soon see an increase in new cases and hospitalizations, given that the mass gatherings began on May 26.

If that is not the case, then citizens should demand that government officials revoke the mask and social distancing requirements, restore our freedoms, and reopen schools, sports stadiums, and the entire economy today.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT ADRIANA COHEN