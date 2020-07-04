Adriana Cohen: the 2020 presidential elections pose a clear option: jobs or mobs

Voters have a clear choice this November.

If you want mobs to destroy shops, destroy public property, and set churches on fire, then vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who has spent most of his time hiding in his Delaware basement while our country has been on fire. root of the war. The George Floyd tragedy.

If you scroll through Uncle Joe's Twitter feed for the past few weeks, you will notice that he has not condemned the burning of the San Juan Episcopal Church by violent protesters. It has not denounced the atrocious assaults and killings of police officers that have taken place across the country. Nor has he said anything about the brutal murder of civilians, including teenagers, shot dead in Seattle's CHOP area controlled by left-wing armed anarchists. And he certainly has not asked Democratic mayors and governors to control his looted cities and states.

TRUMP SWIPES IN BIDEN, SAYS TAXES WOULD WALK IN THE MARKET: & # 39; 401KS WILL GO DOWN TO NOTHING & # 39;

The stark reality is that today's Democrats would rather appease anarchists, looters, and violent criminals than uphold law and order.

Not make mistakes. Republicans who elected Donald Trump are just as horrified by George Floyd's terrible death as Democrats. We want police reform so that that kind of excessive force never happens again. What we can all agree on. Conservatives also support peaceful protests of any kind. But where conservatives draw the line is arson, chaos, and murder, which are antithetical to a civilized society.

In a loud and clear voice, President Trump has condemned the violent destruction and murder of police officers by the mafia. In early June, he tweeted his respects for David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired African-American police officer who was killed in the line of duty: "Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a great St. Louis police captain , who was brutally shot dead by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever. Thank you!

The President has also cracked down on those who disfigure America's historic monuments. On Wednesday, he tweeted, "My executive order to protect monuments, statues, etc., IS IN EFFECT AND COMPLETE EFFECT. Over 10 years in prison. Please do not put yourself in danger. Many people now under arrest!" The President has also threatened to use military force, if necessary, to break up violent protests.

Undoubtedly, Trump is our "law and order" president and, fortunately for our nation, he is also our jobs president who is once again managing to create millions of jobs.

The jobs report released Thursday exceeded expectations, creating more than 4.8 million new jobs in June. That good news follows 2.5 million jobs added in May as the economy continues to rebound under Trump's leadership after the shutdown.

But that is not all. After years of negotiations, the president just signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Monday, benefiting United States farmers and automakers. The International Trade Commission estimates that it will create up to 589,000 new American jobs.

So, while Democrats are removing the police and turning a blind eye to the criminal destruction of the mafia in cities across the country, Trump is reclaiming millions of jobs and raising union worker wages.

The USMCA requires that 40% to 45% of vehicles be built by workers who earn at least $ 16 an hour. The historic trade deal also stipulates that 75% of qualifying cars must now be made in the United States, reducing outsourcing of parts to other countries, a victory for the United States and the forgotten men and women who finally have a president who fight for them.

When voters cast their ballots in November, they will choose between a president who is creating jobs and Joe Biden, a career politician, who tiptoes around the mob. The choice is clear.

