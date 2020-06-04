Adult film actress claims she was escorted from flight after delivering speech on George Floyd protests

An adult film actress claims she was escorted out of a United airlines I fly after getting up and giving a short speech about George Floyd's protests.

Elle Knox, 28, said she was flying United Airlines on Tuesday from Houston to San Francisco en route to her home country of Australia. But upon landing in San Francisco, she claims that the "police were called" after she got up from her seat and made a brief statement urging her fellow travelers to act amid the ongoing protests.

"This is not my country, I am Australian," Knox allegedly told the rest of the passengers, according to his own account. "But I have noticed that your democracy is under threat. Don't be complacent. Decide which side of the story you would like to be on."

After being escorted from the plane, Knox shared a video on Twitter that appeared to show her recounting the incident to an airport employee, during which she told the employee that, in addition to the other statements she made on the plane, she had also spoken on against the use of rubber bullets for crowd control.

He added in the caption that "they are deciding whether I will be allowed to take my next flight to Sydney …"

Knox had also mentioned being told that he could not make "political statements" on an airplane, because News.com.au. A United Airlines representative was not immediately available for comment.

In subsequent tweets, Knox confirmed that he was allowed to board his Wednesday flight to Sydney allegedly "after much debate." He also responded to Twitter commenters who supported and questioned his actions, including some who asked why he did not go to a protest.

"If I could, I would be at a protest! But I can't, so I used my voice where I could. I'd rather do what I did than stay silent," he replied to a user. In another tweet, he wrote: "I had the opportunity for more than 300 people to hear what he had to say and I took advantage of it."