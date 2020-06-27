Adult movie star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to raping 3 women and sexually assaulting a fourth

Adult movie star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles court on Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting another.

Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty to his appearance on three counts of forced rape and forced penetration by a foreign object and one count of forced oral intercourse and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old man wore a bright orange suit and orange and black cover issued in the county jail as he sat inside a glass enclosure for defendants in custody.

The judge refused to reduce his $ 6.6 million bond and ordered him to return to court for another hearing on August 31.

Jeremy previously denied the allegations through his attorney Stuart Goldfarb. Jeremy was arrested Tuesday and had an initial court appearance.

Prosecutors in the case allege that Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman in a West Hollywood home in 2014. He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions in the same West Hollywood bar. in 2017. The final charge against him is for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in that same bar in July 2019.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives had been investigating Jeremy for two years and presented the case to prosecutors on Monday, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also noted in a statement from DA Jackie's office. Lacey who rejected a case reported to her based on an alleged 2016 incident due to insufficient evidence.

The charges make Jeremy the third man charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Guillod also pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is in prison in New York and has not been prosecuted in Los Angeles, but has repeatedly denied involvement in sexual acts without consent.

If convicted of all charges, Jeremy could face 90 years in prison.

Jeremy's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Tyler McCarthy and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.