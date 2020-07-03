Advertisers have the attention of Facebook. Now this is what they want





Starting Wednesday, numerous well-known names, from Hershey & # 39; s to Denny & # 39; s, will officially stop advertising on the platform as part of a broader boycott effort over disinformation and speech handling concerns hate Facebook.

A civil rights coalition that includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last month, calling on large corporations to stop advertising on Facebook ( full board ) for the month of July due to "repeated failure of the platform to meaningfully address the large proliferation of hate on their platforms." While some brands are holding up spending until the end of the month, others, such as household goods giant Unilever, are pausing advertising until the end of the year on social media, not just Facebook.

Some analysts doubt that these moves significantly affect Facebook's revenue, thanks to the millions of small and medium-sized companies that rely on the platform for advertising, but the lobbying campaign appears to have put Facebook on the defensive. Investors have been shaken and Facebook's leadership has had to repeatedly tackle the problem.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and co-founder of Facebook, has now agreed to meet with civil rights organizers behind the boycott, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday. Facebook framed the meeting as part of its regular engagement with "leaders and civil rights organizations."

"They asked about having Mark at the meeting, and we've since confirmed that Mark can join," Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, said in a statement provided to CNN Business. "We are waiting for a response and we look forward to the opportunity to continue the dialogue." Now that the groups have the attention of Facebook, the campaign calls on participating brands to request 10 changes that apparently affect all aspects of how the company operates, from the ads it allows to run on the platform to the composition of its leadership team and its content moderation policies. The list includes requiring Facebook to hire a C-Suite executive with "deep" civil rights experience to evaluate discrimination, prejudice, and hate products and policies. Organizers are also calling for Facebook to commit to regular and independent hate and disinformation audits; eliminate public and private groups focused on hatred or violent conspiracies and stop the recommendation and reach of such groups; and give all moderators anti-prejudice and hate-related training in the next 90 days. The group also wants Facebook to ban political ads with blatant lies, which the company has faced criticism for allowing in the past. Facebook has previously defended politics, saying it does not want to censor political discourse. While the campaign said taking these 10 actions would not solve everything, organizers believe it would show that Facebook takes concerns seriously. Last week, Facebook announced that it would ban ads that are scapegoats for minorities, immigrants, racial groups, or others. The company also said it will begin adding warning labels to user posts that are "newsworthy" but violate the platform's policies. (Facebook refrained from taking action on political leaders' posts due to its journalistic notoriety.) The steps Facebook has taken so far are "insufficient," according to the campaign, noting that Facebook will not remove tagged posts. On Wednesday, Facebook posted a blog post addressing some of the organizers' demands, the work it is doing and the steps it is considering or has already taken. A Facebook executive also published a blog post on Wednesday saying the company does not benefit from hate on the platform. Margaret Duffy, a professor of strategic communication and an advertising expert at the Missouri School of Journalism, said the boycott could be a "watershed moment." Duffy said that recent coverage of George Floyd's death and other events in recent months have brought racial equality to the forefront. "There is a hint of genuine concern and social responsibility that brands and advertisers show," he said. Time is running for Facebook to address sellers' concerns. "It is too early to commit to how long our hiatus will last," Coca-Cola President and CEO James Quincey said in a statement. "We will need at least 30 days to review where we are today and where we should push for further action." Ben and Jerry echoed that sentiment. "We are not sure when our advertising break will end, nor are we sure what Facebook will do or when," said Laura Peterson, a company spokeswoman.

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.