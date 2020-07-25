A&E ratings drop nearly 50 percent after cancellation of & # 39; Live PD & # 39;

A&E Network appears to have lost a considerable amount of its audience following the cancellation of its hit show "Live PD" after protests against the racial injustice caused by the death of George Floyd.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that average primetime ratings fell 49 percent from this time last year, which was four percent higher then in 2018, according to Nielsen data.

"Live PD" was the most watched A&E show until last month amid the cultural shift that has taken place since Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. Paramount Television similarly canceled the reality show "Cops".

The host of & # 39; Live PD & # 39; crashes with CNN ANCHOR that the claims showed lack of & # 39; social responsibility & # 39;

"Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration of the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast 'Live PD & # 39; this weekend, "A&E said at the time.

Dan Abrams, who was previously the host and executive producer of the show, expressed his shock at the cancellation after previously expressing his confidence that "Live PD" would remain on the air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Live PD" has been on A&E since 2016. It is the # 1 cable series on Fridays and Saturdays, according to Variety.

Fox News's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.