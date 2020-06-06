Aerial acrobat practices crazy tricks at home during a pandemic

As if the coronavirus pandemic was not enough of a circus.

An enterprising Polish aerialist has managed to pass the time and improve her skills during the running of the bulls by practicing her gravity-defying feats at her home in Las Vegas.

Since artists around the world have been sidelined, with the circus cancellation shows over COVID-19 concerns, Aleksandra Kiedrowicz has been posting her tricks on social media for her fans.

In a stunning montage, the 25-year-old performs her high-flying routine using everything from cars to cups of tea. In one take, the Season 8 winner of "Poland’s Got Talent" can be seen making a cup of coffee using only her feet while twisted on the counter in an awkward crab position.

Another shows Kiedrowicz, known on social media as Flexy Alex, making divisions between a parked car and one that drives in reverse, as the modern equivalent of the shelf.

Needless to say, the social media masses have been applauding the impromptu acrobat displays.

"I could watch this for days," a fan commented on an Instagram video of Kiedrowicz breaking a spinal flexion routine on top of a car.

"Oh my god! I would get sick!" Said another of a clip of her spinning as she hung precariously on the chains attached to her ceiling.

This is not the artist's first rodeo, the circus. Kiedrowicz has flaunted his stunts in places like Cirque Paris and Le Cirque's prestigious show "Alis": The World's Best Artists, according to his Facebook page.

He also appeared on "America’s Got Talent" and his British counterpart as half a knife-throwing duo with his now-fiance Alfredo Silva, The Sun reports.

Of course, Kiedrowicz isn't the only entertaining work-from-home video. Dancer Conor McKenzie went viral in April after staging an elaborate show while wearing only a blanket.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.