Aerosol scientist: COVID-19 is likely in the air





May 27, 2020 – Something has been bothering Kimberly Prather, PhD: Everything you read about COVID-19 points to an airborne pathogen.

There is how fast it has spread around the world, studies showing how it spreads through restaurants (perhaps by the air conditioning system?), How it attacked a church choir even though they broke up while singing, how it seems to spread like forest fires on planes and cruise ships; All of this, she says, Prather should know. She studies aerosols, particles so small that they float freely in the air, traveling feet or even miles. He runs a large government-funded research center at the University of California, San Diego to study how viruses and other things that come out of the ocean float in the air.

"Much of the evidence has pointed to the transmission of respiratory aerosol viruses," she says. Influenza can be spread through the air, as can the virus that causes SARS. "This particular virus is accumulating a lot of evidence."

Prather says he has been alarmed at not seeing the CDC or the WHO with a strong statement that people could catch COVID-19 by inhaling it.

"It is really surprising to me, honestly, that this was not taken into account."

And he believes that masks can play an important role in stopping that transmission.

In an interview with America magazine on May 26, Anthony Fauci, MD, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made reference to the transmission of aerosols in churches.

"When you sing, the amount of drops and sprays coming out is really, in some ways, scary," Fauci said.

In a prospective article for the journal Science, Prather clearly exposes the evidence of aerosol transmission and explains what people must do to protect themselves. It was quickly picked up on social media.

When a person coughs or sneezes, it generates large droplets loaded with viral particles. Those drops are heavy and fall to the ground or a nearby surface fairly quickly, in seconds. They are still somewhat damp and sticky when they land. That's where the 6-foot rule comes in, she says. It is based on respiratory droplet studies conducted in the 1930s.

Science has become much more advanced since then. Prather and others have developed instruments that can "see" very small particles: aerosols. Aerosols are measured in microns, or one millionth of a meter. A human red blood cell is about 5 microns. These particles are so small that the moisture from the cough or sneeze evaporates while they are still in the air. They float in air currents. It takes them hours to settle.

Aerosols, he writes, "can accumulate, remain infectious in the indoor air for hours, and can be easily inhaled deep into the lungs."

Prather realizes that it is a scary thing to tell people. "I don't dare. I don't want to scare people."

She also believes that knowledge is power.

"I have to say something because this could really protect people," she says. What airborne transmission means, she says, is that 6 feet is not far enough to separate. It also means that we should probably use skins much more frequently.

"It is very repairable. Masks are not that important," she says. "For me, I see this as a solution."

She notes the success Taiwan has had in stopping the spread of the infection. Taiwan has only had a few hundred cases and only seven deaths, even though the country never implemented a national blockade. Instead, they aggressively screened their citizens, quarantined people who tested positive for 2 weeks, and made everyone wear face masks.

"If you look at the countries that naturally wear masks when people feel sick … those countries did much better than those that don't," says Prather.

She wears hers inside and out, especially if she walks outside in a place where she can see other people. She tells people to imagine how far they can smell cigarette smoke or a barbecue. This is how far aerosols can travel between you and someone else.

The good news, he says, is that recent studies have shown that homemade cloth masks can be just as effective at blocking the virus as surgical masks. However, there is one big caveat. They have to fit your face.

“If you look at all these people who wear scarves, they are just hanging. That's not good because the sprays will just flow, "she says." The sprays are really light. If you can feel a breeze, they'll be in that breeze. "

That's one of the reasons that face shields (the plastic that covers people they wear on their faces) don't work without a mask. Face shields block drops, but sprays can still find a way to get in.

Finally, even if your mask is not perfect, or worn perfectly, it can still do you a world of good. Prather says that is because the dose of the virus he is exposed to determines how sick he will get sick.

"Even if it only reduces it by 70%, the severity of the disease will be much less."

Sources

Kimberly Prather, PhD, Distinguished President of Atmospheric Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego.

Science: "Reduction of SARS-CoV-2 transmission".

America: The Jesuit Review of Faith and Culture: “Dr. Anthony Fauci: To keep churches safe, wear masks, limit singing, and wait to resume Communion. "

