AEW Dark match removed after discovering racist tweets from fighters | Newsdio

AEW decided to take action against a fighter who had a history of making racist comments on social media.

Clutch Adams, an independent fighter, was used in the May 19 issue of AEW Dark on the AEW YouTube channel for a squash match against QT Marshall, who participated in the contest.

AEW recently released the lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark, which would feature Adams working on another game under the AEW banner in a singles contest with Shawn Spears. However, AEW executive and TNT champion Cody Rhodes has confirmed that Adams' next game has been removed from the broadcast.

All of this occurs after fans discovered that Adam had posted racist / homophobic years ago on his official Twitter account. Once those tweets were discovered and brought to the attention of AEW officials, the promotion took action.

It should be noted that Adams has since deleted his Twitter account.