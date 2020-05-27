AEW Dark Results – May 26, 2020 | Newsdio

If you want to watch this program for free, you can watch it in its entirety here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsm_zb2bEeM (/ embed)

Dark

Date: May 26, 2020

Location: Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, Florida

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz

It's the first show after the very good Double or Nothing and you know what that requires: almost an hour and a half of overly competitive job matches! I'm not sure if this is the new permanent standard or if they are just burning a bunch of footage that they recorded with the possibility that they may not be recording for quite a while. Either way, you should hardly see any material. Let's do it.

Tazz makes it clear that he will not go into details about his relationship with Brian Cage.

Dark Order vs. Natural Nightmares

Jon Silver / Alex Reynolds here. The Nightmares break an early double sweep of the Russian legs over Reynolds to start and Dustin adds the running knee lift. Cue Allie of all people, with the Marshal apple. Marshall certainly seems interested and Silver uses distraction to get a cheap shot and take over. Reynolds' uppercut gives Silver two, but Marshall tells him to go with the kicks to the chest. The big one quickly counteracts, so the hot tag brings Dustin up for house cleaning. The Silver and Marshall plant powerslam snap adds a cutter to the pin at 5:02.

Outcome: Natural nightmares b. Dark Order – Cutter to Silver (5:02)

Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler

Cutler starts fast with a running forearm for the first two as Taz talks about Cutler's losing streak. Nakazawa returns with a spear, but Cutler enters the apron with a kick to the head for his own fall. However, he waits while Nakamura runs out of oil, probably sending him on a downward spiral. Cutler continues to kick, despite being opened somewhere there. The torture rack continues and Nakazawa is sent over the top. They fight on the floor and it's Nakazawa sending him to the barricade for the first count in AEW history at 6:20.

Outcome: Michael Nakazawa b. Brandon Cutler via countdown (6:20)

After the game here are the Librarians, with Peter Avalon saying this is proof that Cutler is the worst fighter in the world. Therefore, Cutler can sit down to comment and watch Avalon win.

Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy

Boy takes an early takeover and we're on the technical stuff. An arm fight puts Avalon on the ground, but the rest of the Jurassic Express won't let him go. The distraction allows Avalon to publish it and is a suplex for two inside. A kickstand gives Avalon two more and we hit the scissors. However, the moon is lost and Boy hits a hard clothesline.

The boy's springboard tornado DDT receives two, but Avalon returns with a Meteora on the back of his head for his own near fall. Leva Bates climbs on his apron for help, but ends up on Luchasaurus's shoulders. Cue Marko Stunt to kiss her, which means Boy can take a modified STF for the tap at 7:30.

Outcome: Jungle Boy b. Peter Avalon – STF (7:30)

Serpent against Christopher Daniels

Serpentico goes down the arm to start but Serpentico grabs a head wrench. Some arms in the arm throw Serpentico down, so he walks away, only to walk on one leg for two. Daniels hits a high neck suplex (Taz: "Thanks to him for stealing my trick"), but Serpentico knocks him down as well. A sling elbow gives Serpentico two, but Daniels stops him. Rock Bottom's launch on the BME gives Daniels the pin at 4:27.

Outcome: Christopher Daniels b. Serpentico – Best Moonsault Ever (4:27)

John Skyler / Brady Pearce vs. Sonny Kiss / Joey Janela

Pearce punches Kiss down to start, but Kiss kicks him in the corner to tag Janela. That means Pearce lies down on the middle rope and gets caught with a spin ax front kick to Kiss's ribs. However, Skyler offers a quick distraction and Pearce gets kicked in the face. However, Janela avoids a charge and the hot tag brings Kiss in for the house cleaning. Everything breaks and Kiss kicks Pearce through the ropes, preparing the suicide dive. Back and Janela drops a top rope elbow to finish Skyler at 4:37.

Outcome: Sonny Kiss / Joey Janela b. John Skyler / Brady Pearce – Top Elbow Rope to Skyler (4:37)

Tony Donati / Faboo Andre vs. Kip Sabian / Jimmy Havoc

Penelope Ford is here with Sabian and Havoc. Andre takes a jump before the bell, but manages to throw Sabian into the corner for what is probably the highest level of success he should expect here. Havoc returns and enters Andre's spinning mid-rope crossbody. Sabian is back to stomp Andre in the corner, letting Havoc bite his face. Ford gets a cheap shot from the ground, so Havoc's big starter can get two. A PK is connected to the chest, although the referee said it was well to the right.

However, the Acid Rainmaker fails and (the bloody one, by Havoc's bite) Andre dives down the hot tag to Donati. A hammerlock suplex gives Donati two over Sabian, but he's back with the spinning neck breaker hanging. Sabian's top rope double stomp sets up a dropkick / Michinoku Driver combination to finish Donati at 6:58.

Outcome: Kip Sabian / Jimmy Havoc b. Tony Donati / Faboo Andre: Dropkick / Michinoku Driver combination for Donati (6:58)

Mr. Grimm vs. Wardlow

MJF is here with Wardlow, who punches Grimm and walks away in the corner to start. A lost charge sends Wardlow to the post, but he easily counters a springboard to a German suplex. The F5 is broken but this time the shoulder connects at the corner. A knee in the face hits Grim at 2:59.

Outcome: Wardlow b. Mr. Grimm by knockout (2:59)

After the game Wardlow hits the F10 to get a bonus.

Lee Johnson vs. Colt Cabana

They shake hands to start and fight for a wristwatch with Johnson jumping into the corner. As broadcasters debate whether Tony Schiavone or Tony's wife is the biggest heel, Cabana gets two of a quick recap. Cabana raises his arms in crucifixes for two each until Johnson makes the mistake of shooting a slice. Johnson punches him in the back to hit Cabana in the corner, which just annoys him. The Flying Apple at the Bionic elbow in Billy Goat's Curse ends Johnson at 3:43.

Outcome: Colt Cabana b. Lee Johnson – The Curse of Billy Goat (3:43)

KiLynn King vs. Penelope Ford

Sabian is here with Ford. King is a giant compared to Ford and takes a head key to get started. Some foot switches don't go anywhere, so King runs her over with one shoulder. That allows King to yell at Sabian, which means Ford can shoot from behind. Trampling in the corner keeps King down and a suplex gives Ford two. A little choking doesn't help much King, who takes off a direct shot. However, King loses a charge in the corner and Ford hits a cutter for the pin at 4:53.

Outcome: Penelope Ford b. KiLynn King – Cutter (4:53)

Shawn Dean / Alan Angels vs. Best friends

Orange Cassidy is also here. Taylor works on Dean's arm to get started and adds a dropkick to get a bonus. Trent enters through the double elbow and takes it to Angels, who is rushed to the mat. A hard clothesline prevents the Angels from returning, but a springboard springboard sends Trent to the corner. Dean supplied Angels at Trent in the corner for two, but Trent entered his own suplex. The hot tag brings Chuck up to speed up the pace, including sending Dean on a Chuck spear. Angels is bombarded and the big hug sets up Strong Zero for the Angels pin at 4:24.

Outcome: Best friends b. Shawn Dean / Alan Angels – Strong Zero to Los Angeles (4:24)

Results

Natural nightmares b. Dark Order – Cutter to Silver

Michael Nakazawa b. Brandon Cutler via countdown

Jungle Boy b. Peter Avalon – STF

Christopher Daniels b. Serpentico – Best Moonsault Ever

Sonny Kiss / Joey Janela b. John Skyler / Brady Pearce – Upper Rope Elbow to Skyler

Kip Sabian / Jimmy Havoc b. Faboo Andre / Tony Donati: Dropkick / Michinoku Driver combination for Donati

Wardlow b. Mr. Grimm by knockout

Colt Cabana b. Lee Johnson – The Curse of Billy Goat

Penelope Ford b. KiLynn King – Cutter

Best friends b. Shawn Dean / Alan Angels – Strong Zero to Angels

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!