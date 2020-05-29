AEW Double or Nothing PPV early purchases look promising | Newsdio

The first details on the purchase rate have appeared for AEW's latest pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that initial numbers indicate that the program will end up setting a new record for pay-per-event purchases in the history of the promotion.

iPPV buys through B / R Live show that Double or Nothing raised more than 10% of the Revolution PPV in February. In fact, it could end up closer to the top 15%.

This would put this year's Double Or Nothing at 115,000 to 120,000 purchases, which would exceed 100,000 – 110,000 purchases obtained by Double Or Nothing in 2019. Last year's show was the previous record.

It should be noted that pay per view cable numbers are not yet available, but these numbers look good considering that the event was not attended by real fans, while it also took place during a global pandemic.

The next pay-per-event event will be All Out in September, which made around 100,000 purchases last year. In November, Full Gear had an estimated 100,000 pay-per-view purchases, while AEW Revolution had 100,000 to 105,000 PPV purchases.