AEW double or unlikely sets record | Newsdio

The best ever? AEW has not been around that long and is taking a slightly different approach in the wrestling market. Rather than being like WWE with its monthly (if not more than monthly) pay-per-view offerings, AEW has only run around five of them in its first year of existence. That means they don't have many numbers to compare, but they could have the largest of all.

Last weekend, AEW unveiled Double Or Nothing 2020, its fifth pay-per-event event. The show was stacked with a double main event of a World Title match plus the stadium's first Stampede. The rest of the card didn't look too bad either and it was a pretty big card they had collected.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Double or Nothing may end up being the most purchased pay-per-view that AEW has ever produced. The number of streaming purchases for pay per view increased 15% since Revolution in February. While cable purchases have yet to come, if they see the same increase, the program would reach some 120,000 purchases, which would be the most in the company's history.

It was certainly a great show. Take a look at some of the compilations and consequences:

Opinion: I know it's not much to go on, but being the best show in the first year is as good as it can be right now. They did a good job building the show, but what matters now is building on what they have already done. If they can do that, then they will be in better shape. For now, however, congratulations on doing well with what you have.

What did you think of the show? What will your future payment for visits be like? Let us know in the comments below.

