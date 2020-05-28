AEW had house shows on the 2020 calendar before the coronavirus outbreak | Newsdio

When AEW was first released, it became pretty clear that the promotion didn't want to be a touring brand with in-house shows in addition to its pay-per-view and television events.

However, AEW lead announcer Jim Ross pointed out while doing an interview with Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that AEW had plans to book some home shows or live events, in 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak.

"Absolutely, I think that's the plan … I know there were some live events on the calendar before the virus. You can't get better working one night a week. Nobody, I don't care who you are."

Ross acknowledged that there are a few minor exceptions, such as Chris Jericho, who doesn't think he should work multiple nights a week. He thinks Jericho can be great one night a week.

However, Ross understands the importance of home shows for talent, as they need to work and do so under the supervision of the coaches at AEW. The reason for this is to relearn some of the fundamentals, like slowing down, using more psychology, and selling.

Ross noted that someone may be struggling for 10 years, but that doesn't mean the talent is a 10-year veteran because a talent could have had the same experience 10 times.

“Home shows are important to us. I plan to develop talent especially and income in the future. Who the hell knows when that will be? It won't be soon. "

