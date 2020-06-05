AEW Has Beaten WWE In Adapting To The Empty Arena Era

Now that the era of the empty arena of fighting is coming to an end, AEW seems to have done a better job adapting its product compared to WWE.

In recent months we have seen a very different brand of professional wrestling emerge, but AEW has the best of WWE usually. The coronavirus pandemic has required profound changes in everyday life, bringing the sports and entertainment industries to an end. However, it is curious that "sports entertainment" has continued without interruption. Despite strong blocking restrictions around the world, both WWE and AEW continued to produce weekly wrestling television without the presence of fans. It must be argued that both companies should have pressed the pause button, especially during the peak of the pandemic. For some reason, that did not happen, and at the time of writing these steps are being taken to resume an appearance of normality in most countries, albeit at a safe social distance.

As a result, the "era of the empty arena" of professional wrestling could come to an end sooner rather than later. The era of crowds, prerecorded matches and missing fighters has been far from ideal, and both AEW and WWE have been forced to quickly adapt to the current climate. But with normal (hopefully) service on the horizon, it looks like AEW has done a better job with its response than WWE. Several reports have emerged about AEW's stricter protocols and a more forgiving policy with missing talent. Those aspects are difficult to verify without first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of both companies, so the following will focus exclusively on the on-screen product.

In response to the pandemic, AEW has been several steps ahead of WWE from a production point of view. Very quickly, AEW realized that the traditional placement of the rigid side camera would not work, as viewers would essentially be looking over the eerily empty seats or the vast open blackness, immediately reinforcing the absence of fans. . AEW was the first to switch its main camera to face the entrance ramp, so the empty crowd was out of reach, and WWE programming soon followed suit. This did not go unnoticed by AEW President Tony Khan.

A second creative decision that AEW made very early on was to have other wrestlers sprinkle the ring area by calling out comments, applause and booing, and popping at the right times. Although the presence of a few fighters around the ring can never truly replicate the atmosphere of a live crowd, it was preferable that the tumbleweed blow through the building. Again, this was a production choice that AEW made initially, and that WWE later copied, and in many ways it's a wonder Vince McMahon's mob has taken so long to implement the change. The absence of nobody Around the ring, weekly WWE shows felt awkward for a long time: promotions were met with deadly silence, and each fighting move reverberated like a cell phone ringing in a library. WWE has recently added NXT talent to ringside, and the atmosphere is much better for that, but once again, AEW was the first to hit.

Lastly, there are the cinematic matches that have risen to fame due to the lack of live wrestling, with AEW and WWE taking advantage of prerecorded matches to stage some unique and quirky fights. This is something that WWE spearheaded on Wrestlemania 36 with the matches Firefly FunHouse and Boneyard, which had their criticism but were largely well received. Money In The Bank's departure on WWE HQ drew slightly less acclaim, and the Empty Arena fight between Gargano and Ciampa on NXT didn't receive as much love as the duo's previous clashes.

These bold new party styles were always going to be unpredictable, and AEW's record has been just as mixed. The much-hyped World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager fell short of expectations, but the stadium-wide fights between The Elite and the Inner Circle have been pure senseless fun. With the match Stadium Stampede in AEW & # 39; s Double or nothingHowever, AEW possibly refined the formula, striking a balance between the comedy, the show, and the actual fight that both companies had struggled to achieve up to that point. No one will look back to 2020 as a golden era in the history of wrestling, but in an unprecedented situation, it was AEW who seemed to have the answers most often.

