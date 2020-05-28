AEW star was not injured at Dynamite Wednesday | Newsdio

Some fans were concerned that an AEW star might have suffered an injury in Wednesday's Dynamite episode in Jacksonville, Florida, on Daily’s Place on TNT.

The show started with Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Private Party and Joey Janela in a six-man team match. This prompted Butcher and The Blade to run and attack Matt and Nick Jackson only to have the debut of former WWE stars FTR, formerly known as The Revival.

During the match, there was concern about Marq Quen from Private Party as it looked like he was injured. It turns out that this injury was a worked angle and he was fine.

Pwinsider.com He reports that the angle was done as a way for Matt Hardy to help Quen into the backstage area and leave the ring for Butcher and The Blade to attack their teammates.

AEW will be filming next week's Dynamite episode on Thursday, so it will be interesting to see how the promotion continues at this angle.