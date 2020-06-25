Affirmative Action Restoration Plan to Appear on California November Ballot

California voters will decide this November whether to reinstate affirmative action on college admissions and government hiring.

The proposal would reverse a 1996 constitutional amendment passed by 55 percent of voters that banned "preferential treatment" based on "race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin."

The Wednesday 30-10 vote in the state legislature gave the measure the two-thirds majority required to put it on the ballot after hours of emotional and personal debate.

THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA APPROVE TO RETURN THE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

"I know about discrimination. I live it every day, ”Democratic Senator Steven Bradford, black, told his colleagues, according to the Sacramento Bee. “We live it in this building. Stop lying and saying that race is not a factor. … The basis of who we are in this country is based on race. "

Six years ago, an effort to get affirmative action on the ballot died in the Senate after Asian-American advocacy groups argued it would unfairly harm Asian-American students who represent high percentages at some universities, The Los Angeles reported. Times. The same groups are expected to again oppose the measure, the bee reported.

"This bill is rescinding a very simple but powerful language in our Constitution that makes it illegal to discriminate against someone based on ethnicity or race in the course of public employment," said Republican State Senator Ling Ling Chang, of Taiwanese descent. "The answer to discrimination is not more discrimination."

Only one Republican, Scott Wilk, voted in favor of the measure.

Republican Senate Leader Shannon Grove said Democrats must support black and Hispanic efforts regarding charter schools.

"We need to start at the K-12 level and give parents the opportunity to be able to choose the best school for their children and not have them stay in the zip codes they live in," he said, according to the times.

Democratic State Senator Susan Rubio, who is Latina, said that when she went to her college counselor in high school she was told "that Latinas was not college stuff."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seven other states, Washington, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Oklahoma, have prohibited affirmative action.

National protests demanding racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's police custody death have brought issues such as affirmative action to the fore.

Associated Press contributed to this report.