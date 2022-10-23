Afsar Kadpavi A famous Urdu poet from Kadapa, has passed away. According to the details, he died due to cardiac arrest at 2:30 on October 21. Funeral prayers were offered in Jamia Masjid after Asr prayer on October 22.

Afasr Kadpavi is one of the poets, who Belong to the new generation, and his poetry gives the massive information, which can be rarely heard, He has developed urdu literature by conducting urdu mushaira and poetry symposium, and also paid the key role in Kadapa Utsavalu by the Govt of AP…. Along with poets, He was a Best Announcer of Mushairas(poetry gathering) also.