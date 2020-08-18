after-14-years,-microsoft-is-bringing-back-its-flight-simulator-game

New York (CNN Business) After a 14-year hiatus, Microsoft is launching a new version of its “Flight Simulator” video game — now with features like live weather and traffic as well as a massive world map.

“Microsoft Flight Simulator” lets anyone role play as a pilot and fly anywhere in the world, scoping out highly realistic sights along the way.

In the game, players begin by selecting a flight route, which typically begins on a runway. Just as in real life, players achieve liftoff by gaining momentum, and once in the air they must balance speed and momentum while avoiding obstacles like buildings. There are options to skip parts of a flight or accelerate flight time to destinations around the world, but part of the fun is checking out the scenery while en route.

The newest “Microsoft Flight Simulator” is an update to the company’s oldest franchise. At nearly 38 years old, “Flight Sim,” as its ardent fans call it, predates both Word and Windows and has developed a loyal fan base.

The new version, which starts at $59.99 with extra costs for additional planes and airports, comes out August 18 for both Windows and Xbox. The new live weather feature creates additional challenges when navigating the skies. For example, a storm that recently passed by the East Coast in real life was also visible within the game.