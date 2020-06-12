After Amazon, Microsoft will no longer sell facial recognition software to the police

Microsoft President Brad Smith said Thursday the company would follow in Amazon's footsteps and not sell facial recognition tools to US police departments. USA Until Congress passes a law that clarifies the matter.

Smith was speaking to "The Washington Post Live" and asked if Microsoft was going to "take a stand" on the matter.

"We have focused on this issue for two years," he replied. "We have decided that we will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national human rights-based law that will govern this technology," he replied.

Smith said the company would still have "review factors" to find other ways that facial recognition technology can be used, "that go beyond what we already have."

He also cited how technology could affect the lives of the black community and once again called on the federal government to act in concert with great technology, so that both can come up with an equitable solution for the entire country.

"If all responsible companies in the country cede this market to those that are not prepared to take a position, we will not necessarily serve the national interest well, nor the lives of blacks and African Americans in this nation," Smith explained.

He added: "We need Congress to act, not just the technology companies alone. That is the only way to guarantee that we will protect people's lives."

Amazon announced Wednesday that they would institute a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition technology.

The tech giant's announcement came shortly after IBM decided to completely abandon the facial recognition business, citing concerns that it could be nefariously used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

Christopher Carbone of Fox News contributed to this report.