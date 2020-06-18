After Aunt Jemima's end, what's next? (opinion)

Monuments to Confederate soldiers, Christopher Columbus, and slave traders are being overthrown in cities around the world. The question now becomes "What's next?" in this fight to eradicate racism. The answer is sporty.
NASCAR has banned the use and display of the Confederate flag, a widely recognized symbol of racism and hatred. Major League Baseball declared that "systemic racism and inequality are devastating problems." The National Hockey League stated: "The NHL supports all those who work to achieve a racially just society, and against all those who perpetuate and defend racism, hatred, intolerance and violence." NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell condemned racism and systemic oppression. But in native towns, these words sound hollow.
Many people and brands are beginning to deal with the ways in which their organizations, and perhaps themselves, have tolerated and perpetuated discriminatory and racist behavior. As long as the MLB, NHL, and NFL continue to allow the use of native pets, these words will always be empty.
If leagues want to offer more than empty words in the service of their profits, if they really want to live up to the values they claim to have, they must ban native pets, team names, callous gestures, and subsequent racist behavior from fans.
We are in a moment of national awakening, recognizing the institutionalized bias and racism that impact the lives of blacks, indigenous people, and people of color. It is critical at this time that we take active measures to eliminate the drivers of this damage. We must end the continued use of native pets.
Professional sports have the power to influence and inspire people of all ages. In this moment of unprecedented solidarity, they have an opportunity to take a firm stand and demonstrate, not just say, that racism will not be tolerated. But to do that, they must start to get involved and work with native communities to rename the Washington football team, end the use of native pets within their leagues, and ban racist behavior from fans that perpetuate the real harm. to the natives.
Racism is racism. Let's build the world we want to see, together.