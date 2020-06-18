After Aunt Jemima's end, what's next? (opinion)





Monuments to Confederate soldiers, Christopher Columbus, and slave traders are being overthrown in cities around the world. The question now becomes "What's next?" in this fight to eradicate racism. The answer is sporty.

NASCAR has banned the use and display of the Confederate flag, a widely recognized symbol of racism and hatred. Major League Baseball declared that "systemic racism and inequality are devastating problems." The National Hockey League stated: "The NHL supports all those who work to achieve a racially just society, and against all those who perpetuate and defend racism, hatred, intolerance and violence." NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell condemned racism and systemic oppression. But in native towns, these words sound hollow.

Many people and brands are beginning to deal with the ways in which their organizations, and perhaps themselves, have tolerated and perpetuated discriminatory and racist behavior. As long as the MLB, NHL, and NFL continue to allow the use of native pets, these words will always be empty.

The NFL allows Dan Snyder and the Washington soccer team to use a dictionary-defined racial slur in addition to the Kansas City native symbolism and gestures. The MLB allows both Cleveland and Atlanta to use native pets, even after a native MLB player called the tomahawk "disappointing" and "disrespectful." The NHL also tolerates the use of a native mascot and native iconography by the Chicago Blackhawks.