According to new research, one in four Americans will never return to gyms, even once the pandemic ends.

A survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise at least twice a week surveyed respondents about their attitudes toward gyms in the "crown era" and found that 24 percent outperformed them, and one in three said they likely They will go less than before.

However, four out of 10 remain undeterred by COVID-19 and said they will return to the gym at the same rate or more once it reopens.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of LIFEAID Beverage Co., also found that many active Americans are turning to home training. Forty-two percent of respondents said they have a home gym setup they prefer over their membership gym.

Going back to gyms is currently a huge unknown, but many security measures are sure to be implemented when reopening, including skins. Wearing a mask during a pandemic is common sense for many, as only 26 percent say they are anti-masking and will not go to any gym that requires it.

Twenty-nine percent said they are anti-masks, but they would wear one if their gym required it, while 20 percent are for masks and they will reluctantly wear one at the gym, and 26 percent are for masks and won't go anywhere. gym that does not require them.

All told, 62 percent of respondents said they think wearing masks in gyms will help against the spread of COVID-19, and 83 percent agreed that they would feel much more comfortable in gyms if everyone wore a mask.

However, masks are not the only safety concern for gym goers. 38% of respondents said they will clean the equipment every time before using it.

More than nine in 10 said they would be more vigilant about others cleaning the equipment properly, and half (49 percent) said they would call someone for not properly cleaning the equipment after using it.

"We understand why some gym goers may refuse to wear a mask throughout their training, but no one should drop the ball in cleaning and disinfecting hands and equipment. It is a courtesy and a personal responsibility as much as the responsibility of the gyms, "said Aaron Hinde, co-founder of LIFEAID Beverage Co.

“What gym devotees must also understand is that there is a price for higher standards of cleanliness and safety in the gym. That requires more staff, more equipment, more cleaning supplies. Therefore, gym goers shouldn't be surprised or outraged if they get hit with higher fees. And if the gym is critical to your balance and well-being, you must accept those fees. "

People want to exercise caution when they return to public spaces to return to their exercise routine.

The average respondent said that when their gym reopens, they will still wait around four and a half weeks before finally returning to exercise.

Many feel that this cannot happen soon enough, as 75 percent said they feel they need to spend some extra time getting back into shape after a long quarantine.

But it wasn't all bad, as the survey showed that Americans learned some self-esteem over time in isolation.

Three in four said they now accept their bodies more than before the pandemic, and the average respondent was found to also make four positive lifestyle changes since it began.

"If we experience lasting positive change since the gym closes, we hope it will be a hug of some level of restraint. We can be fit, healthy and very strong without being obsessive," Hinde said. "And smart restraint can also be better for our long-term physical health. "

This story was originally published by SWNS.