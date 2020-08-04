After COVID, Kimberly Guilfoyle prepares to organize the Hamptons fundraiser

It appears that Kimberly Guilfoyle has beaten the coronavirus and is ready to mix.

Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend will host events in the Hamptons over the weekend, including a $ 580,600 fundraiser per couple on Saturday that President Trump will attend.

Singles can participate in the event, organized by the Trump Victory Fund, for $ 250,000. There will be other events starting Thursday with a $ 2,800 reception per person and a $ 50,000 dinner per couple, reports NBC.

Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19 in July after attending a maskless party at a Bridgehampton mansion. Last year, Trump raised $ 12 million from two fundraisers in the east.