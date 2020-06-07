After Covid, we may be in a volatile concert economy that relies heavily on the Internet

Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, and people already trust internet gigs more. Experts predict that after the pandemic, these trends will continue as we move toward a more precarious concert economy that relies heavily on the Internet.

Since CNN Business began reporting on how the pandemic has affected different industries in early March, some of those changes have already happened, providing us with a good indication of what is to come.

The winners of the pandemic are already emerging, from telemedicine to delivery applications, and Silicon Valley is eager to invest in them. In March, 12 investment firms pledged to invest more than $ 30 million in companies with Covid-19 programs, and Y Combinator has connected many of those founders with investors.

"The goal of venture capital is to bet on the future," said Dan Wang, an associate professor of management at Columbia Business School. "And there are some obvious industries that have attracted more venture capital during the pandemic."

It's also worth seeing how people spend their time online, not just their money.

While golf, basketball, hockey, and other sports suspended their seasons, electronic sports continued to function. Some gaming companies, including the Electronic Sports League, the world's largest esports organizer, told CNN Business in March that they were seeing continued or increased interest from broadcasters and advertisers.

"Conversations that could have been hot but not yet closed are closing faster," Craig Levine, director of global strategy for the Electronic Sports League, known as ESL, told CNN Business in March. "People we haven't talked to in a long time, our phones are starting to ring a little bit because they're intrigued by what we can offer them."

In April, ESL announced a three-year agreement with live streaming giant Amazon Twitch to exclusively stream competencies on the platform.

The game has become a winner. From weddings and graduation ceremonies to classes, people have taken the extra time inside to meet online.

The economy of the concert

As the nation begins to recover from massive unemployment rates, the new normal may usher in a shift from full-time jobs to hustle and bustle, gig predicts.

"Many small businesses, even if they are located in the physical world, will see the digital channel as a source of resistance," said Arun Sundararajan, a business professor at New York University and author of "The Sharing Economy."

For Asian Americans, who have faced higher unemployment rates than any other group, the road to recovery seems problematic. During the 2008 recession, Asian Americans had the highest long-term unemployment of any group, according to a 2012 study by Marlene Kim, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, who predicts that it will happen again now.

"I am going to predict that this will happen again," Kim told CNN Business. "I think it was part of the discrimination, but also part of other people who left the job market, didn't even look for work. But Asians kept looking for work and being counted [as unemployed]."

The creative ways people have found could change which companies are left in the future and how they operate. Nail salons are sending fake nails to customers, and some unemployed people are turning to online concerts like training video games.

"One result may be that while we will undoubtedly lose a lot of business in person, we may have a stronger in-and-offline picture of the experiences and business available after the pandemic," said Jane Desmond, professor of anthropology and gender. and women's studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

An enduring culture of hustle

The Kala Yoga studio in Brooklyn, New York, is struggling after closing its doors three weeks after its opening day in February. Since owner Kate Sullivan began offering classes online on March 17, Sullivan said the studio has had $ 11,500 in revenue but has lost about $ 26,000 for expenses including rent, utilities and software services.

"Just today I wrote to my landlord to basically ask him for a rental concession for the next five months because we have a performance impossibility right now," Sullivan told CNN Business in late May. She said that other yoga studies have also noted a decrease in attendance. "I think people are getting depressed and less motivated. And I think people are also at Zoom for work and they say, 'I can't be on another computer screen right now'."

As people continue to rush, they may find themselves driving customers away from the same companies they work for. Sullivan said some of his employees are doing exactly that.

"I don't dislike [my teachers] for that. Because I mean, everyone has to do what they have to do to survive," he said.