After hiring COVID, Amazon will allegedly offer 70% of new workers a permanent job

Ben Fox Rubin / CNET



Amazon plans to offer permanent roles to up to 70% of the 175,000 new American workers it has hired to meet growing demand during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemicthe company told Reuters on Thursday. The company will reportedly begin offering long-term employment to 125,000 of those workers in June, leaving the other 50,000 with seasonal contracts that last 11 months.

The move indicates Amazon's confidence that high demand for delivery of groceries and other essential household items will not diminish anytime soon, even if many states in the U.S. USA They begin to alleviate blockages by coronavirus.

The Amazon Hiring Bombing It came quickly when people turned to online shopping amid government requests to stay home. The expanded workforce has seen its share of turmoil in subsequent weeks, including protests at working conditions and at least five deaths of COVID-19. While Amazon increase in workers' wages and increase in overtime Last month, the company also faced controversy after laying off six employees who had spoken in protest against the company. Amazon said the layoffs were due to violations of internal policies and not retaliation.

"We did not fire anyone for talking about working conditions," Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said during the company's virtual shareholder meeting this week. "We support the right of all employees to criticize the work conditions of their employers, but that does not mean that they are allowed not to follow internal policies. But, surely, their rights to protest work conditions, we take it very seriously and we have no problem with that at all. "

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

