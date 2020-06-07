After months of confinement, people from all over the world come out to protest against racism.

Some defied coronavirus blockades and politician warnings to do so. Many protesters wore masks during the weekend protests, while some conveyed messages that racial inequality is also a public health crisis.

But they turned out to draw attention to racial injustice in their own nations as well.

Colonial-era statues torn with ropes

In London, thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. embassy on Sunday despite British ministers saying public protests were at risk of increasing the spread of Covid-19.

Chants of "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter" bounced off the building in the city's Vauxhall region, with a jubilant atmosphere for much of the day.

Together, we will let our voices be heard. Enough is enough. Blacks cannot continue to suffer, "one protester addressed the crowd.

Sometimes activists chanted "The UK is not innocent." Others had messages for the President of the United States, with a sign saying: "Black lives triumph over your ego, Mr. President."

The day before, activists had descended on Parliament Square in the city center. The protests were peaceful for several hours, but heated up at night when police and crowds clashed outside Downing Street.

In one incident, the video posted online showed a police horse suddenly shot up, causing his officer to crash into a lamppost and fall to the ground. The loose horse caused panic as it ran through groups of protesters, before returning to the police stables.

"I am with you. The brutal murder of George Floyd must lead to immediate and lasting change everywhere," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a message to protesters Sunday, condemning the minority who turned violent and reminded activists to try to limit physical interactions.

Several Boris Johnson government ministers had previously urged protesters to avoid meeting for public health reasons, and Interior Minister Priti Patel said Saturday: "I would tell those who want to protest, please do not do so." .

Similar protests took place in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a dramatic scene unfolded in Bristol, southwest England, where activists brought down a statue of 17th-century slave owner Edward Colston.

The monument had been in the center of the city since 1895, but had become increasingly controversial, with requests created to demand its removal. On Sunday he was pulled down with ropes shouting from a crowd of protesters.

The streets of Europe were filled after months of confinement

The messages of those protesters were echoed by thousands more around the world.

In Spain, protesters were given permission to gather outside the United States Embassy, ​​but, after defying government orders, protesters marched through the city to Puerta del Sol, one of the best-known and busiest places from the city.

Protesters were seen holding placards and chanting phrases that included "Donald Trump is a criminal."

According to the figures published by the government delegation in Madrid, approximately 2,000 protesters attended; Organizers say 4,000 people attended.

Lisa Okpala, spokeswoman for CNAAEB, a platform against racism in Spain, told CNN that the purpose of the demonstration was to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and to "denounce and demonstrate against structural and institutional racism." " in the country.

"Not only do we feel sad because, as I said, racism is also a problem here, but we also feel the anger that people in the United States are feeling now, especially the black community. So there is a mix between sadness and anger "Okpala said.

Thousands more gathered in Rome's Piazza del Popolo, the main square that only a few weeks ago had become empty, a defining image of the devastating coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The activists knelt silently for a full eight minutes in a symbolic tribute to Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to the neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

During the demonstration, the protesters were led by representatives of the Italian immigrant community and American expatriates; The names of all those killed in the United States as a result of police brutality were listed and commemorated by the crowd.

While the large gathering made it difficult for protesters to adhere to the government's social distancing guidelines, those demonstrating in the plaza were found to be trying to keep a one-meter gap between them, and many also wore face masks and masks.

Meanwhile, in Warsaw, the streets were lined outside the American embassy. The day before, crowds have invaded Paris and other French cities like Lille, Marseille and Nice.

Court allows Sydney protests to continue

Hours earlier, Australia's cities had been equally active.

A court in the country overturned a court order that banned a march and demonstration in Sydney on Saturday, allowing thousands to gather in the city.

Aboriginal protester performances were held, and protesters held placards calling for an end to deaths in police custody in both the United States and Australia.

New South Wales state officials had tried to ban the protest due to concerns about social estrangement and received a mandate Friday night. The New South Wales Court of Appeals reversed it in time for the actions to take place.

Another demonstration took place in Brisbane and Melbourne.

In Hong Kong, smaller crowds gathered outside the United States Consulate General. And in Seoul, South Korea, activists in facial masks held up posters on Saturday to commemorate Floyd's death.