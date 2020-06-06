After reviewing the video, prosecutors accuse the police inspector instead of the protester







Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a criminal instrument and recklessly endangering another person, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday.

Prosecutors say Bologna was captured on a cell phone video hitting a Temple University student on the back of his head while participating in a mass demonstration on Monday.

The unidentified student suffered "serious bodily injury, including a large head injury that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures," Krasner's office said.

Philadelphia police arrested the student protester and detained him for more than 24 hours and referred him to the district attorney for prosecution. But after prosecutors reviewed the video and other evidence, Krasner declined to charge the student and charged Inspector Bologna.

"We are trying to be fair. Accountability must be the same," Krasner said. "This moment demands a swift and impartial response to factual and evidence-based criminal and violent acts." Bologna is no longer on patrol service, according to the local WHYY station. "Right now, I am handling operations from the office," he told the station in a phone call on Friday. The Philadelphia Fraternal Police Order promised in a statement to "vigorously defend Bologna against these unfounded accusations and charges." The police union said they were "upset" upon learning of the charges. Bologna, a police officer for more than 30 years, was "involved in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision," the union said. "These charges clearly illustrate Krasner's anti-police agenda in Philadelphia," the statement said. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Friday that while she was unaware of all the information that led to Krasner's decision to indict Bologna, an internal affairs investigation had already begun on the matter and it would continue regardless of the prosecution of the district attorney. "As a department, we do not condone the criminal acts of any person, and I sincerely hope that the district attorney will, in fact, hold all individuals who cause harm to others equally," Outlaw said.





