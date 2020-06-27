After saving his own life with a reused medication, this professor now leads a review of each of those who are tried against Covid-19

He then spends most of the next 14 hours leading dozens of fellow researchers and volunteers in a systematic review of all the drugs that doctors and researchers have used so far to treat Covid-19. Your team has already searched over 8,000 articles on how to treat patients with coronavirus.

The 35-year-old associate professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania runs the school's Cytokine Storm Laboratory and Treatment Center. For the past few years, he has dedicated his life to the study of Castleman's disease, a rare condition that almost killed himself.

But after seeing how the same kinds of flashes of Immune signaling cells, called cytokine storms, kill Castleman and Covid-19 patients alike, his lab has devoted almost all of its resources to helping doctors fight the pandemic.

During a cytokine storm, the body's overactive immune response begins to attack its own cells instead of just the virus. When such an inflammatory response occurs in patients with Covid-19, cytokines are often to blame for severe lung damage, organ failure, blood clots, or pneumonia that kills them.

Having personal experience squeezing your own cytokine responses gives you unique insight.

"I am alive because of a reused drug," he said.

Now, reusing old drugs to combat similar symptoms caused by a new virus has become a global imperative.

A global repository for Covid-19 treatment data

Researchers working with his laboratory have reviewed published data on more than 150 medications that doctors around the world have to treat almost 50,000 patients diagnosed with Covid-19. They have released their analysis in a database called the Covid-19 Registry of Unauthorized and New Agents (or CORONA for short).

It is a central repository of All the data available in scientific journals on all the therapies used so far to stop the pandemic. This information can help doctors treat patients and tell researchers how to build clinical trials.

The team's process resembles the coordination that Fajgenbaum used as a medical student to discover that he could reuse Sirolimus, an immunosuppressive drug approved for kidney transplant patients, to prevent his body from causing fatal outbreaks of immune signaling cells called cytokines. .

The 13 members of Fajgenbaum's lab recruited dozens of other scientific colleagues to join their coronavirus effort. And what this group is finding has ramifications for scientists around the world.

According to their database, the team published the first systematic review of Covid-19 treatments in the journal Infectious Diseases and Therapy in May.

In that first analysis of the data, the team reviewed 2,706 journal articles published on the subject between December 1, 2019, and on March 27 2020. Only 155 studies met the team criteria to be included in the meta-review based on standards such as cohort size, the nature of the study, and the end points the researchers chose to conclude their consultations.

"It is frustrating because we all want a drug that works for everyone," he said. But that does not happen because the coronavirus affects people in much more complex ways.

They are classifying oceans of data.

The first key thing to consider, Fajgenbaum said, was the wide variety of Covid-19 patient experiences. It is difficult to focus on a particular therapy because there can be such significant differences in when the medication is administered, the severity with which Covid-19 attacks a given individual, and the stage at which the disease has progressed.

Any change in one of those variables can make a drug powerless. But with massive numbers of patients, clinical data was confirming some notable subjects, he said.

First, Covid-19 patients with more severe cytokine storms were more likely to need medications aimed at suppressing the immune system. Those with less severe cytokine storms would likely benefit from an immune booster drug.

Outside of medications designed to boost or suppress the immune system, another important category is antiviral therapies. Several antivirals reach the "viral cascade," said Fajgenbaum. Some work by preventing the virus from infecting cells, others by stopping replication within cells. Other antivirals act between cells and the virus.

Maintaining the database is a daunting task, given how impressive the pace of global scientific progress and collaboration has been against the human cost of the disease.

"We set ourselves the really ambitious goal of starting this," said Fajgenbaum.

In the three months since the deadline for their first article, the team has reviewed more than 5,000 additional articles published by scientists around the world.

One of his biggest challenges has been adjusting the puzzle pieces of the different studies. With each study designed differently, one data set cannot necessarily be grafted into another. That's especially tricky when most people diagnosed with Covid-19 finally get better anyway. It is difficult to analyze whether a particular medication was effective and saved lives.

The objective of the CROWN The database is not finding a wonderful drug per se, but helping to design better clinical trials that can establish a real cause and effect relationship between a drug agent and an individual's survival.

In the war on the coronavirus, Fajgenbaum hopes that CORONA aims to help light the way for the heavy artillery on the front line. can know better what to shoot COVID-19.

"It is difficult to wage a war without tracking the weapons used against the enemy," he said.

They are collaborating with FDA analysts.

Fajgenbaum's CORONA database coincides with ongoing work at the United States Food and Drug Administration. For years, the agency has been developing an app called CURE ID, a platform designed to help healthcare providers capture new uses for already approved drugs.

The app launched in December with two goals in mind: The first was to help advise physicians seeking new treatment ideas, prescription guidelines, and emergency drug use notices for hundreds of diseases. The agency's second goal was to build a structure whereby healthcare providers in the trenches could quickly enter anonymous information about their patients so that other doctors around the world could quickly see if they had been successful using an off-label drug .

The app was ready just in time for the pandemic, and Fajgenbaum delivered the opening remarks at launch.

"It really has been an excellent collaboration," said an FDA health policy analyst. "His life very much follows the pattern that we hope to use."

Now that he and his team are working on the coronavirus, the urgency of their association has been strengthened.

"No one wants to go to a database without data" said the analyst. "Instead of reinventing the wheel, he was kind enough to provide all his data."

And while the CORONA database project is primarily intended to help researchers, it is tapping into mainstreams in the health economics that explain weaknesses in the way the public and private sectors develop therapies together.

"Covid-19 illustrates a market failure in the way we build vaccines," said Amitabh Chandra, a health economist with joint appointments as a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School. "We have not given companies the right incentives to make vaccines before a pandemic. Vaccines are very difficult to test before the pandemic hits."

There are no old vaccines on a shelf waiting to be dusted to save the world from the coronavirus. But there are hundreds of FDA-approved drugs at your local pharmacy that can save lives right away.

When teaching, Chandra uses a 2017 New York Times story that Fajgenbaum describes to illustrate the value of drug reuse and motivate her students to think bravely about creating financial incentives to cure disease, particularly when an "invisible medicine "It could be right under your nose.

"There is no substitute for a good story to motivate people," he said.

Many drugs begin to stand out

The combination of lopinavir and ritonavir antivirals is the Covid-19 treatment protocol with the largest number of studies published to date. In mid-June, the team had examined documents on that drug pairing involving more than 4,500 patients.

Subsequently, corticosteroids have shown particular promise, appearing in studies with 4,000 other patients. At the cellular level, antivirals work for a variety of reasons, each with its own specialty to attack the virus at different points in its life cycle. However, corticosteroids are different.

"Steroids tend to act the same way, replicating cortisol," said Fajgenbaum.

He is particularly elated by a recent UK study of the steroid dexamethasone. The study made headlines for its result showing that a 10-day low-dose regimen of the drug could reduce the risk of death by a third among hospitalized patients requiring ventilation.

In their spreadsheets, the numbers around dexamethasone were like a beacon.

"We built CORONA to help discover something like dexamethasone," he said. "It's a cheap, reused drug that's been around for 60 years. That's what it's about."

Studies need rigor

Because Covid-19 is so new, many of the studies are observational or anecdotal. This type of study is obviously important as scientists are building a knowledge base.

But the best ideas come from conducting double-blind, placebo-controlled studies. A deficit is that many of the published studies simply do not have the level of rigor to inform large-scale scientific decision-making.

"There are a lot of biases in these observational studies," said Fajgenbaum.

A drug, the antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine received the famous booster from the President of the United States, Donald Trump. But in published studies available for Fajgenbaum's team to review, the drug hasn't outperformed others.

Two French studies on hydroxychloroquine They drew red flags for the University of Pennsylvania team because of the clinical endpoint the researchers chose: the time when the coronavirus killed off the body. It can be problematic to base an argument for a drug's success on that particular metric alone, because it is omitted crucial details of a person's long term experience after infection.

"Virally cured" is a challenging term, "said Fajgenbaum. "We don't know if they were discharged how they did after leaving the hospital."

On top of that, the reviewers were skeptical that the virus took a long time to leave patients' bodies, in what they refer to as "a long time for viral clearance."

This indicator, which could suggest that the drug took time to take effect, or that other factors, including the patient's own immune system, played a greater role in the expulsion of the pathogen.

Know how to sort the data

With dozens of people working full time to sort through thousands of studies, it's obviously impossible for a single front-line healthcare provider to stay on top of everything there is to know about Covid-19 while treating patients. at the same time.

It is even more difficult for the average person who follows the story in the news, especially if they are not equipped with a graduate degree in statistical analysis.

"Covid launched the ever-changing world," said Sheila Pierson, associate director of clinical research at the CSTL. Biostatistics originally hired to study Castleman's disease, he has accepted the new mission along with his colleagues.

"A lot of great science is being done," he explained. With that pace of innovation, it's incredibly difficult for the average person to stay up-to-date, so the CORONA database helps everyone with a little extra headline science literacy about new treatments that induce a form of intellectual whiplash.

"You have to rely on multiple news sources," Pierson said, to sort out what may appear to be combined messages about whether or not a certain drug works for a certain group of people.

"It's difficult when you're just seeing a person's opinion on a drug," he said. "Look for a different wording and a different view."

He is repeating the same methods that saved his life.

Since June 27, Fajgenbaum has lived Castleman cytokine storm-free for 77.72 months. Her last Castleman relapse ended on January 5, 2014. It is a living experiment, and in your personal accounting will not round it up to the next full month. Each new day is a precious moment with a daughter who she feared she would never meet.

The doctor and researcher remain immunocompromised and are not at risk with the coronavirus.

He has not set foot in a building other than his home since March 13. And his life still depends on infusions of siltuximab and chemotherapy administered monthly through a chest port.

"I remember every time I touch the port on my chest from the cytokine storms I had," he said. "I really want to solve (Covid-19) like I did with Castleman. I have the same sense of urgency. "

Castleman's disease he nearly killed Fajgenbaum five times when he was 20 while working at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and then earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Each time, the deadly disease triggered cytokine storms that led to failure of multiple organs.

But the young man created a global organization to bring doctors, scientists, and patients together to find a cure. With intense study and brilliant partners, he focused on an available immunosuppressant that could be reused to save his life.

Last year he published his memoirs, "Chasing My Cure," detailing a journey in which at one point a priest was taken to his hospital room to perform his last rites.

Fajgenbaum's story says he likes the teaser for a hit Netflix series. But if it was a show, all of that is really just the first season. Because spoiler alert, then a global pandemic.

A year ago, you might have thought that what the writers threw at you in a second season might be a bit unrealistic. But this project is the obvious next step.

"I see myself taking our experiences with Castleman into the global fight against the crown," he said.