After Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute's "Vanderpump Rules" layoffs, public relations experts weigh stars' future

EXCLUSIVE: Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who were fired from the "Vanderpump Rules" after the racially insensitive actions of the former cast member happened to appear. Faith stowers – You may have a steep path to getting your images back, but not all will be lost for the pair of ex-reality stars, according to industry experts.

"When someone discovers something that is not very old and obviously discriminated against this girl (Stowers) and them who were trying to get her into criminal trouble with false accusations, that's great right now," KerrPR President Cherie Kerr said Thursday, to Fox News. . "That is like pouring salt into humanity's wound today. Anything like that is intolerable."

Last week, it was revealed that the duo was fired from Bravo's reality show shortly after Stowers accused them of allegedly calling the police against her in 2018 in an effort to charge her with crimes she did not commit. In addition, two other cast members of "Vanderpump Rules", newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were also successful when racist tweets from their pasts were discovered.

"Anything someone does to try to annoy or discriminate against someone is a dangerous time," Kerr said. "The waves are high in the ocean right now, this is not a good time to swim in it. The tide is high and this is not like they called it a name on the show or something. If they voluntarily called the police they themselves. " and I tried to attribute this to him because he looks like the person that maybe someone was looking for, it's a pretty aggressive act. It's like, 'What can we do to mess with it?' "

Kerr believes that given the current concern centered around racial injustice and police brutality, the situation Stowers found himself in could have been damaging. The public relations expert questioned why Schoeder and Doute would allegedly take that move in 2018, as tensions had been high for years.

"Even in 2018, it wasn't like we weren't paying attention," Kerr said. "We already had Trayvon Martin and some of the others who were wrongfully killed and things that happened. So people have been pushed to the limit. (Schoeder and Doute allegedly) tried to get (Stowers) into criminal trouble and that's almost as far as you can cross that line. "

Since their dismissal from the "Vanderpump Rules", Schroeder and Doute have suffered losses that could delay their potential to rekindle their brands.

Doute's editorial announced in the comments section on Instagram that it has stopped promoting its book "He is driving you crazy", while Schroeder's "Straight Up with Stassi" podcast has been removed from all platforms, in addition to multiple brand associations as well as its According to reports, the agency and the advertiser dropped it. Both Doute and Schroeder have hired representative Steve Honig.

Eric Schiffer, a branding and public relations expert, explained to Fox News that "advertisers and platforms are hypersensitive right now because there is obviously so much outrage at the George Floyd situation and the incidents since then, and the spark and the whole underlying aggravation that triggered due to the pattern of behavior that black communities have experienced. "

The couple has since issued a public apology for their actions, but Kerr is reluctant that the two can recover.

"Today's apologies don't weigh as much as they did last week. That's the really difficult thing," Kerr said. "They couldn't have hit a more perfect storm. I think less than joining Black Lives Matter and going out and walking with them and doing everything possible to promote and help heal the black community and be front and center and honestly say it. – They really get involved in everything that may be related to that, I think then and only then could they start to repair any damage. And I don't even know if that would work today. "

However, despite the intense backlash that Schroeder and Doute have suffered in the wake of Stowers' accusations, Schiffer believes there could still be hope for the two, as they apologized forcing them to take action.

"(Schroeder and Doute) have taken and taken responsibility and (are) trying to do something about it. And I think it certainly reads honestly compared to most celebrity statements that read as if they were written by their high-priced publicist, ”Schiffer explained.

He added that he believes "the challenge is to go through these different periods" where "some people may have had wrong beliefs and unfair beliefs."

"And I think people can change on both sides," he said, but noted that there is a "marauding level of incoming criticism" because the alleged action was "very offensive."

“I think with Stassi, she now needs to follow through on what she has communicated. And she will have to do the job, "he continued, before repeating what Kerr said:" You will need to communicate with members of the community. And spend time and put your words into action and let time heal. "

After that, Schiffer believes that Schroeder "may be able to re-engage at some point because his audience has not entirely disappeared."

She added that Schroeder should wait a cool-down period of up to a year before corporations feel comfortable collaborating with her again.

"Whether it's through Instagram or her own blog or her own podcast that she does herself, I imagine you'll see her trying to keep her base intact," Schiffer explained. "And that's a power for her, when things start to boil and advertisers are less risk averse." But it will probably be six months to a year before there is any change and before the environment changes. "

When asked if he believes the general investigation process will be renewed in any sector, be it entertainment or otherwise, the industry's leading consultant fully agreed.

Schiffer said that "technology-enabled and AI-enabled" solutions could be implemented to search social media.

"And I think they will see entertainment organizations hire someone like that or companies that do this kind of thing to be able to see people's deepest secrets and make sure they pass a critical test at a critical time regarding race," Schiffer explained. .

The author argued that the new language in future contracts could make some people pause and be more attentive to what is shared on social media.

"What he will hopefully do is help people clean things up from an internal level," he said. "I think social media has somehow been the best for personal integrity because it makes people aware of their personal reputations. And I think along with that goes how they are seen and how they are seen as members of society, including their level of racial prejudice or lack of them. "