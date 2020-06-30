After the defeat of the Supreme Court, the enemies of abortion find themselves at a crossroads (opinion)





On Monday, Judge John Roberts joined his liberal colleagues in a 5-4 decision vote to overturn a Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors to admit privileges to a clinic within 30 miles. Most issued a scathing indictment from Louisiana lawmakers. Writing for plurality, Judge Stephen Breyer cited evidence that "opposition to abortion played an important role in some hospitals' decisions to deny admission privileges." But Roberts barely embraced the right to choose with his decisive deal with the majority. Instead, he emphasized that the Court had reversed an identical Texas law just four years ago, in Whole Woman & # 39; s Health v. Hellerstedt.

Roberts has argued that there are no Trump judges or Obama judges. He is concerned with keeping the Court above the political fray. His respect for precedents made the difference in his decision to block Louisiana's controversial law.

The question now: what's next for the anti-abortion movement? For decades, fetal rights have been surprisingly absent from the abortion wars. No one stopped talking about the right to life, but the main actors in the anti-abortion movement often turned to a different strategy: arguing that women had never benefited from abortion rights in the first place.

This strategy explains the law that the Supreme Court just revoked in June Medical Services v. Russo. Louisiana argued that admitting privileges protected patients against dangerous doctors and insisted that doctors should not have been able to sue under this law because abortion hurts women. But the arguments about protecting women do not end there. We have seen laws that say (inaccurately, according to many leading medical organizations) that abortion increases the risk of everything from suicidal ideation to psychological trauma and breast cancer.