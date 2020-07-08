After the Trudeau snub, what Trump really wants from the Obrador summit (opinion)

Donald Trump will finally spend quality time with a partner. His Wednesday summit with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), has been touted as a celebration of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (also known as NAFTA 2), which a White House statement describes as " the largest, fairest and most balanced trade agreement ever negotiated. "

Canada's Justin Trudeau, the third in the trilateral agreement, will not be there. Amid concerns about new U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports and mounting coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Trudeau's office announced Monday that he would not be traveling to Washington after all.

Obrador, the leader of a country Trump has slandered for years, still shows up. He even flew commercial airliners to reach the summit. But don't be fooled by smiles and waves: Donald Trump has done enormous damage to the United States' relationship with Mexico. AMLO may be making a desperate and naive attempt to appease Trump and get some positive headlines, but he's betting on the wrong horse here in many ways.

With the Mexican president in tow, it is clear that Trump is trying to distract himself from the fact that he is engulfed in horrible news, be it the pandemic, the economy or the racism that now pervades almost all of his movements. For Trump, everything is a campaign opportunity, especially when the cameras are rolling. That is why we can expect him to use this meeting to do what he does best: lie about the reality of his actions and misrepresent the positive impact of the agreements he signs. The truth is that hitting Mexico has been one of his greatest successes. While he may momentarily pause in his xenophobic tirades and briefly stop using immigrants from Mexico as a coconut to satiate his base, no one, including AMLO, should think that it will last. Trump's game with this summit is so obvious that it hurts: to consider the implementation of the USMCA as an economic tailwind in the midst of a brutal economic recession and to use AMLO as a sign that he is not really xenophobic or anti-Hispanic.

Well, Mr. President, Americans are not that easy. See you and your record. His actions speak louder than any word he can utter from the Oval Office at its summit.

It is exactly because of Trump's inaccurate, insulting, and downright abominable comments about Mexicans, not to mention his actions towards Mexico and the immigrants and asylum seekers there, that AMLO has been under pressure from his critics to cancel his visit to Washington, his first visit abroad. travel since he took office in 2018. But he is still willing to take the political risk of making the trip probable by determining that he needs to spread some good business news and safeguard the $ 600 billion business relationship. Clearly he is not a student of recent history. Trump is already threatening more tariffs in Canada, despite the fact that Canada signed the same trade deal, for example.

Also, Trump is not a popular figure in Mexico. His approval rating in the country was around 8% in January, which is not surprising given his inaccurate and long-standing comments linking Mexican immigrants to crime, his demand that Mexico pay for its border wall, and its threats to close the border. long before the restrictions related to Covid-19. Trump has used Mexico as a scapegoat for many bees in his hat, from the economy to immigration and more.

AMLO's insistence on coming to the White House feels desperate. Traveling on a commercial flight in the midst of a pandemic to visit the man who constantly harasses his country and insults his people does not shout self-confidence.

But this may be a case of birds of a feather coming together.

Like Trump, AMLO is not a fan of face masks and initially downplayed the Covid-19 threat, opposes government bailouts, and relies more on his own "data" than on the opinions of informed experts. regards the economy. Like the United States, Mexico is recovering from Covid-19 and is facing a severe economic recession – the country was in recession even before the pandemic. AMLO's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he took office, over concerns about the economy, coronavirus, and public safety concerns.

So, although AMLO and Trump are opposite poles in many ways: AMLO is a populist leftist who denounces luxury (he stopped using the presidential plane because it was too opulent), both have the need to declare a victory, that is, the USMCA, and to tell (high) stories about economic recovery.

But as they try to draw attention to the trade deal, smiles and signing ceremonies won't hide some bitter realities, particularly when it comes to bilateral issues like immigration.

Trump generally uses any moment in the limelight to insult immigrants. You may regain your xenophobia and racism with AMLO by your side, but that will not rewrite history. Meanwhile, AMLO's presence in DC will no doubt be seen by many, both in Mexico and in the United States, as open support for Trump's reelection bid. AMLO is putting all his eggs in a very anti-Mexican basket.

AMLO criticized Trump before he was elected president, but has remained silent since he was sworn in, a potentially politically costly move back home. Unless AMLO speaks, it will appear that he has accepted Trump's reign as King of the North and positioned himself as a key substitute for foreign policy for Trump's 2020 campaign.

But AMLO seems willing to take that risk, probably because he is trusting in a Trump victory and will reap benefits if he is seen as a member of the Trump team. That is a risky bet. Trump's record suggests that he would use a second term to duplicate policies that harm Mexico, will not help him.

Trump has used the pandemic as an excuse to inflict more harm on immigrants on our southern border, including the effective closure of the U.S. asylum system at the border and the implementation of an expulsion order that sends migrants regardless of age, to Mexico in an average of 96 minutes. Homeland Security officials have circumvented court-ordered due process protections for minors, asylum-seekers, and others as they return border crusaders to Mexico as quickly as possible. These measures have been extended indefinitely and feel like a blueprint for what Trump has wanted to do all along, regardless of the humanitarian impact. AMLO will consider these measures, not to mention Trump's general attack on human rights and immigration, if he remains silent alongside Trump amid these events.

We know what Trump wants from this visit: an audience alongside a supportive Hispanic face and probably some additional immigration concessions. (Last year, after Trump's tariff threats, AMLO agreed to deploy the Mexican national guard at the Guatemalan border to help stem the flow of illegal immigrants.)

But no sign of friendship can disguise reality. While AMLO is undoubtedly focused on getting some sort of short-term increase from an alleged economic victory, the long-term costs Trump has inflicted on the U.S.-Mexico relationship will persist even if Trump loses in November.