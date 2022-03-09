After Yang’s sci-fi movie premiered, it quickly became a favourite among critics and audiences alike. The film has been praised for its beautiful visuals, compelling story, and strong performances from the cast. In a year that has seen some great sci-fi films released, Yang’ is easily one of the best. If you’re looking for an exciting and thought-provoking movie to watch, be sure to check out Yang’!

What is ‘After Yang’ all about?

After Yang is set in a futuristic society where techno-sapiens (humanoids who appear and talk precisely like humans) live and one can buy memories, even family members and others. The story revolves around a family of four-Jake a tea boutique proprietor, his wife Kyra, their adopted daughter Mika and a “ techno sapiens” named Yang who they bring into the family as an older brother for Mika.

His main function is to act as a caretaker and a cultural companion so that Mika can learn even more about her Asian tradition. Their sweet domestic bond is grounded on Yang’sA.I and knowledge of Chinese culture. It’s through this curious kind of connection that the film ponders on some questions about life, death and everything in between.

‘After Yang’s themes of loss and familial bonds will make you cry!

After Yang doesn’t give us a handbook for the workings of its futuristic society and rather introduces new notions as the story progresses. It opens with a dance sequence before Yang malfunctions, if you will. Mika is distraught as her parents rush to find a solution. We learn that getting a replacement is tough and the shop that made Yang has shut down. Mika’s first brush conscious brush with death is the loss of her sibling who she admiringly calls”Gege” Chinese for” older brother”. Jake is assigned with finding a technician t0 repair Yang while Kyra is at work.

His solitary assignment gives him a lot of time to reflect. Colin Farrell whose another movie, The Batman also releases on March 4, plays Jake like the everyman and manages to draw spectators in with really few dialogues. What he accomplishes in quiet reflective moments is pure splendour. As it gets tough for Jake to fix Yang, the family’s grieving course becomes more pronounced. Watching them cope is melancholy. Nothing too loud happens but the tragedy comes to them as plain as a day.

‘After Yang’ is soothing to watch

After Yang is a soothing watch and you exactly have to take my expression for it. The serene, meditative soundtrack had me transcending while the film’s characters brazened their individualities and humanity. It ebbs and flows around the plot points that go from describing the family’s day-to-day lives and Yang’s recollections. But it’s deceptively calming.

After Yang has a way of letting you sit still with its characters and sluggishly disclosing a larger story that will make you cry. In one sequence, Jake thinks back to a discussion he has with Yang about his love for tea nearly implying that he intends to pass on the family business to him. It blurs the line between earthborn andA.I. Before you can wrap your head around that, the waterworks will begin, that much is a guarantee. And it’s going to be the good kind.

When did ‘After Yang’s release?

After Yang’s movie was released recently on 4 March 2022.

Why you should watch After Yang’?

After Yang’ is a must-watch for fans and for general audiences who enjoy good science fiction. The movie is visually stunning, with great acting by its two leads, and an emotionally charged story that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Kogonada’s ‘AFTER YANG’ is set to screen at Sundance Film Festival 2022. The sci-fi drama stars Justin H. Min, Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier. pic.twitter.com/Ag3v4NQ3Ac — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 9, 2021

Who is in the cast of After Yang?

Colin Farrell as Jake

Jodie Turner-Smith as Kyra

Justin H. Min as Yang

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as Mika

Haley Lu Richardson as Ada

Ritchie Coster as Russ

Sarita Choudhury as Cleo

Clifton Collins Jr. as George

Ava DeMary as Vicky

Brett Dier as Aaron

What is the cast saying about After Yang’?

Colin Farrell said, “It’s an astonishingly beautiful film. It’s epic in scope, and yet it feels intimate. The performances are all stunning.”

Justin H. Min said, “I read the script and I was really drawn to the story because it is so unique and different from anything that I had ever read before.”

Haley Lu Richardson said, “Yang’ is such an interesting movie because it tackles a lot of big issues but does it in a way where you’re still entertained.”

I really recommend you to watch After Yang. It is a very beautiful story.