Aftermath of Rayshard Brooks' death: a charred Wendy & # 39; s, a fired officer, and a police chief resign

The officer who shot and killed Brooks was fired Saturday, police spokesman Carlos Campos told CNN. He was identified as Garrett Rolfe, according to a police press release. A second officer involved in the murder was put into administrative service, Campos said. That officer was Devin Bronsan, according to the statement.
Rolfe was hired in 2013 and Bronsan has been with the department since 2018, police said.
Brooks' fatal shooting comes approximately three weeks after George Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests that denounced police brutality and racism. Floyd died after pleading for his life while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The Atlanta protests have continued since then.
"So we have reached this point where people have simply experienced too much."
Protests in Atlanta on Saturday
Tensions in Atlanta escalated on Saturday night, CNN's Natasha Chen reported, as large crowds began to gather around Wendy's and some people began breaking the store's glass.
A major interstate highway was also closed after protesters marched toward a connector and encountered lined police vehicles.
A large crowd remained on the streets of southwest Atlanta until early Sunday morning, the news station said, confronting police.
"I was very disturbed by what happened," protester Marquavian Odom told CNN on Saturday. "This is something that keeps happening over and over again. We have been protesting George Floyd and I thought there was going to be a change, but there was no change, it was still the same as always."
"I thought the message was clear, but obviously they still don't hear us."
The fatal shooting
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the incident at the request of the Atlanta Police Department, officials said Saturday.
Once that investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to prosecutors.
Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a vehicle parked on the restaurant's self-service driveway, prompting other customers to drive him, the GBI said in a statement. When they arrived, the police gave Brooks a sobriety test, which he failed.
He resisted arrest and struggled with officers clutching a Taser, according to the agency statement.. A video from an eyewitness captured that fight. The video, filmed from a cell phone, shows a fight between two officers and Brooks. Brooks finally seems to break free and begins to run away.
Surveillance video provided by GBI shows Brooks running away from officers and appears to aim stun gun in his direction before falling to the ground.
They shot him and took him to the hospital, where he died, says the GBI. An officer was treated for an injury and released.
Ongoing protests in other parts of the United States.
Meanwhile, as the crowds enraged by Brooks' death marched in Atlanta, hundreds of others were on the streets in other parts of the country protesting police brutality.
In Washington, DC, a group of peaceful protesters marched through the city and onto a highway heading to Northern Virginia. The march was one of the few that took place throughout Saturday in Washington.
In New Orleans, protesters tore down a statue of slave merchant and owner John McDonogh on Saturday, throwing it into the Mississippi River. In a statement, the city's mayor condemned the measure, saying that the destruction of city property is illegal.
In Montpelier, the Vermont capital, dozens of volunteers painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the state house.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Alex Meideros, Melissa Alonso and Amir Vera contributed to this report.