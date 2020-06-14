Aftermath of Rayshard Brooks' death: a charred Wendy & # 39; s, a fired officer, and a police chief resign

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot to death by Atlanta police on Friday night on a car trip for Wendy. Less than 24 hours after Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields announced that she would resign as the city's top police and said in a statement: "I have faith in the mayor, and it is time for the city ​​advance and build trust between the police and the communities they serve. "

The officer who shot and killed Brooks was fired Saturday, police spokesman Carlos Campos told CNN. He was identified as Garrett Rolfe, according to a police press release. A second officer involved in the murder was put into administrative service, Campos said. That officer was Devin Bronsan, according to the statement.

Rolfe was hired in 2013 and Bronsan has been with the department since 2018, police said.

Brooks' fatal shooting comes approximately three weeks after George Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests that denounced police brutality and racism. Floyd died after pleading for his life while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The Atlanta protests have continued since then.

"This situation is tragically classic," Cornell William Brooks, the former NAACP president and CEO, told CNN on Saturday. "This video, this police killing occurs as a result of Ahmaud Arbery, occurs as a result of Philando Castile, George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor and many others."

"So we have reached this point where people have simply experienced too much."

Protests in Atlanta on Saturday

Tensions in Atlanta escalated on Saturday night, CNN's Natasha Chen reported, as large crowds began to gather around Wendy's and some people began breaking the store's glass.

By nightfall, the Wendy's where Brooks was shot were completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters took more than an hour to approach the building as it was surrounded by protesters, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

A major interstate highway was also closed after protesters marched toward a connector and encountered lined police vehicles.

"I just want to make enough noise for them to investigate the situation," a protester told WSB.

A large crowd remained on the streets of southwest Atlanta until early Sunday morning, the news station said, confronting police.

"I was very disturbed by what happened," protester Marquavian Odom told CNN on Saturday. "This is something that keeps happening over and over again. We have been protesting George Floyd and I thought there was going to be a change, but there was no change, it was still the same as always."

"I thought the message was clear, but obviously they still don't hear us."

The fatal shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the incident at the request of the Atlanta Police Department, officials said Saturday.

Once that investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to prosecutors.

Police responded to a call Friday night about a man sleeping in a vehicle parked on the restaurant's self-service driveway, prompting other customers to drive him, the GBI said in a statement. When they arrived, the police gave Brooks a sobriety test, which he failed.

He resisted arrest and struggled with officers clutching a Taser, according to the agency statement.. A video from an eyewitness captured that fight. The video, filmed from a cell phone, shows a fight between two officers and Brooks. Brooks finally seems to break free and begins to run away.

Surveillance video provided by GBI shows Brooks running away from officers and appears to aim stun gun in his direction before falling to the ground.

They shot him and took him to the hospital, where he died, says the GBI. An officer was treated for an injury and released.

Ongoing protests in other parts of the United States.

Meanwhile, as the crowds enraged by Brooks' death marched in Atlanta, hundreds of others were on the streets in other parts of the country protesting police brutality.

In Washington, DC, a group of peaceful protesters marched through the city and onto a highway heading to Northern Virginia. The march was one of the few that took place throughout Saturday in Washington.

In New Orleans, protesters tore down a statue of slave merchant and owner John McDonogh on Saturday, throwing it into the Mississippi River. In a statement, the city's mayor condemned the measure, saying that the destruction of city property is illegal.

And in Seattle, where protesters took over what they called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" near an unoccupied police compound, crowds remain, CNN affiliate KOMO reported.

Protesters have now renamed the area an "organized Capitol Hill protest," which they say best reflects their cause, according to the news station. The gathering in the area remains peaceful.

In Montpelier, the Vermont capital, dozens of volunteers painted a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the state house.

"Legislators, senators, entering the state chamber, is a reminder that we need to make Vermont a more equitable place for everyone," organizer Noel Riby-Williams told CNN affiliate WPTZ.

The mural is one of several that have been painted across the United States, including the nation's capital city. A giant, yellow "Black Lives Matter" now lines the street leading to the White House, so large that the letters were seen from space last week.