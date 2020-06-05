Aftermath Reveals The Fate Of Mortal Kombat’s Krypt Character

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath gives MK11's Krypt Scout a proper ending, but it's not quite as poignant a meeting as some players might wish for.

NetherRealm Studios & # 39; Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences shows players the fate of Mortal Kombat 11 & # 39; s Crypt character, but only for a brief moment. There are many little hidden details with Mortal Kombat 11 they're meant to be easter eggs for longtime franchise fans, and nowhere is that truer than in MK11 & # 39; s Krypt, where players control a character officially known as The Descendant of Apep and navigate the island of Shang Tsung while unlocking hidden Mortal Kombat 11 accessories, costumes and consumable items.

Apep is a minor character in the Mortal Kombat universe and has only appeared on screen once, during Konquest mode of Mortal Kombat: deception. Apep was the childhood friend of that game's main character, Shujinko, and guided players through the tutoring missions that gave them an introduction to MK: the deception Konquest mode mechanics. While Apep was never seen again, the RPG elements introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception Konquest mode would influence some of the following titles in the series.

Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences add a few extra hours of much-needed conclusion to the end of Mortal Kombat 11, and during a time when Shang Tsung and Nightwolf are infiltrating a Shaolin Temple, the scorcer places his hand on Nightwolf's chest and prevents him from moving forward. Shang Tsung grabs a stick and hits a raised stone on the floor, and suddenly the thorns extend from the walls and reveal to the player the exact destination of Mortal Kombat 11 & # 39; s Krypt explorer.

Mortal Kombat crypt character died in Shaolin traps

Mortal Kombat 11 & # 39; s Apep's descendant clearly escaped from Shang Tsung Island at some point, but it doesn't seem like he's gotten very far. The game shows no reverence for the fighter, it shows him impaled from multiple angles, and he even gives players a free shot of his mask falling from his bloody, loose chin. Apparently, it doesn't matter how resourceful the players were to avoid the monsters and traps in Mortal Kombat 11 & # 39; s Krypt, the Descendant of Apep was always destined to die.

It is a grim irony that Apep's descendant loses his life in a Shaolin trap dungeon, as Apep, Shujinko, and their teacher Bo & # 39; Rai Cho were the ones who helped Shaolin reach its current prominence many, many years before. . However the Mortal Kombat The series has always reveled in black humor and shocking violence, so it's no wonder they simply kill one of its most mysterious and new characters unceremoniously. Players who got attached to Apep's Descendant and hoped to see him become a real playable fighter are likely to be disappointed, but according to Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences good In the end, it is likely that Apep himself may return in the future. When a series has been restarted as many times as Mortal Kombat has, everything is possible.

