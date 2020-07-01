AG Barr is the target of Casa Dem's impeachment resolution

A House Democrat who frequently criticizes the Trump administration on Tuesday filed a resolution calling for the removal of Attorney General William Barr.

House Resolution 1032, introduced by United States Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee, accuses the nation's top law enforcement officer of using his work to achieve political goals.

"Today, I submitted # HRes1032, which would authorize an impeachment investigation to Attorney General Barr," Cohen wrote on Twitter. “It has politicized the Justice Department, it has undermined the rule of law, abused its power, obstructed justice, and violated the First Amendment. He is not fit to be Attorney General. "

Cohen specifically cited Barr's role in the Justice Department's decision to change sentencing recommendations for former Trump adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of obstruction charges, lying to Congress and witness tampering, and Barr's role. at the expulsion of protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1, before a Trump photo shoot outside the St. John's Episcopal Church.

The congressman's action came five months after efforts by House Democrats to impeach President Trump failed when the Senate voted on February 5 to clear the president of two counts of wrongdoing.

It also came just days after Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi dismissed any attempt to accuse Barr of being wrong.

"At this point, let's solve our problems by going to the polls and voting on Election Day," Pelosi said during an interview on the Washington Post Live.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, also called Barr's impeachment effort a "waste of time," Politico reported, though Nadler also said last week that his committee "could very well "trying to eliminate Barr.

Last week, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec responded to any conversation about charging Barr, who headed the department from February 2019 after previously serving in the position from November 1991 to January 2003 under the former President George HW Bush.

Kupec, during an appearance on "Fox & Friends", dismissed such efforts as "something political."

"If people have a problem with Bill Barr going back to the Justice Department to restore a justice system, not a two-tier system, I think that says a lot more about the critics than the attorney general," said Kupec. said. “Because that is what he has done over and over again.

“He approaches all cases with an open mind. He judges them according to the facts and the law without taking into account political consideration, ”continued Kupec. "This is what he promised in his confirmation, this is what he has done throughout his tenure as attorney general, and that is what he will continue to do until his last day as AG."

Cohen, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, began distributing his resolution on Capitol Hill last week, hoping to attract support from other House members, Politico reported.

According to Politico, at least two other House Democrats have publicly advocated for accusing Barr. They are the US representatives Rashida Tlaib from Michigan and Bill Pascrell from New Jersey.

House Democrats previously indicted Trump last December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with a July 2019 phone call with the President of Ukraine.

Cohen is reputed to be a showman around the house.

In May 2019, Cohen ate from a Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket during a Capitol Hill hearing on the Mueller report, to suggest that Barr was "a chicken" for choosing not to appear before the House judicial panel.

