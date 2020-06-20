AG Barr: Trump has fired federal prosecutor SDNY who refused to leave

Attorney General William Barr reported to the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Saturday that President Trump removed him from his post, a day after the US Attorney refused to resign.

In a letter to Geoffrey Berman obtained by Fox News, Barr said he asked Trump to fire Berman after the federal prosecutor said Friday that he planned to stay on the job against the wishes of the Trump Administration.

"Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen the public performance over public service," Barr said in the letter. "Because he has stated that he has no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to withdraw it today, and he has done so."

Barr said Deputy Prosecutor Audrey Strauss will take over until a permanent successor is established.

On Friday night, Barr and the White House announced that Trump will nominate Jay Clayton, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to replace Berman. But Berman, whose office has been a thorn in the Trump side, said he learned of his "departure" from Barr's press release and that he has no intention of quitting the job.

Barr said he hoped Berman had left the post and assisted in a smooth transition.

"While we informed the public that he would be leaving the US Attorney's office in two weeks, he still hoped his departure could be amicable," Barr wrote, citing the president's power to remove a court-appointed Federal Attorney.

