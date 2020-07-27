AG Barr will appear before the Judicial Committee of the Chamber: what to know

Attorney General William Barr will give his expected testimony Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, where lawmakers have long waited to ask him questions about the supposed politicization of the Justice Department by Democrats, as well as a variety of Other themes.

Here's what you should know about the audience:

When is?

Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. ET. Barr was originally scheduled to testify in March, but was canceled due to the pandemic. Barr agreed to testify Tuesday after House Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, threatened to subpoena the attorney general after the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York. .

What is the format?

The audience will be hybrid, with some members asking questions in person and others remotely.

What is the meaning?

Some Democrats have suggested trying to indict Barr on charges that he has politicized the Justice Department. Nadler said his committee "very well" can initiate impeachment proceedings.

"I think the weight of the evidence and what happened leads to that conclusion," Nadler said.

Two other Democrats, Representatives Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, have called for Barr's removal.

What will it be about?

The hearing is supposed to be a "general oversight hearing," according to Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

Michael Flynn case

Lawmakers are sure to bring up the Justice Department to drop the case against Michael Flynn. In a 2-1 ruling, a federal appeals panel sided with Barr's Justice Department saying that Flynn's charges should be dropped. The House Judiciary Committee said the decision had signs of "corruption."

"Few things are more corrosive to the rule of law, and public confidence in the criminal justice system, than the injection of partisanship, favoritism, or corruption into judicial decisions," the report said. "In this case, the inaccuracy is hardly hidden."

Flynn for months had been trying to withdraw his guilty plea of ​​lying to the FBI, and after internal notes were released that raised serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn's guilty plea in late 2017, the The Justice Department called that the investigation was "unfettered and unwarranted by the FBI's counterintelligence investigation of Mr. Flynn" and that the interview was "conducted without any legitimate basis of investigation."

Roger stone switching

Barr will surely answer questions about Trump's decision to commute the sentence of former aide and former Republican agent Roger Stone. Days before Stone was sentenced to prison for more than three years on charges stemming from the investigation of former special adviser Robert Mueller, Trump announced an executive leniency grant to commute Stone's "wrongful sentence."

Stone had been convicted in November 2019 of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering, and false statements to Congress. However, he has appealed his conviction and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Democrats in the House of Representatives judiciary moved quickly with measures that would curb the President's forgiving power and pause the statute of limitations for possible crimes while a President is in office.

"If the president uses the powers of his office to protect himself and his family from federal investigations, then Justice Department investigators must provide us with materials related to the underlying crime," Nadler said of the abuse of the power of forgiveness. . Prevention Law.

Use of federal forces in US cities.

As the Trump administration has sent federal forces to cities like Portland to quell the violence, Democratic lawmakers have denounced the action as a step in excess of local authority. They have also accused federal agents of using abusive tactics, such as arresting protesters in unmarked cars and firing tear gas. Last week, Trump and Barr announced that they would go one step further, sending 100 federal agents to Chicago to combat rising crime rates.

Lafayette Square

Lawmakers could ask the attorney general to clarify who made the call during the height of the protests after George Floyd's death to aggressively clear Lafayette Square before the president headed to St. John's Church to take a photo with a Bible. The protesters were acquitted just after the president made a speech in front of the White House.

Smoke bombs, pepper balls, and police on horseback quickly dispersed what was said to be a mostly peaceful crowd. Democrats denounced the use of aggressive tactics to clear the area of ​​what they saw as a photo for the president, as did some Republicans and even retired Marine Corps General Jim Mattis, the president's first defense secretary.

Senior administration officials and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said it was Barr's decision to forcefully expand the perimeter of protest around the White House before the president's departure.

Barr said he did not give the order to disperse the crowd, but that the Park Police had made the decision to expand the perimeter well in advance, and supported that decision.