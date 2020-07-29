AG William Barr defends the use of force against DC protesters

Attorney General William Barr defended his decision to use force to disperse protesters in Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, before a photo of President Trump near June 1, and told lawmakers there was "unprecedented unrest "and" very violent "outside the White House.

Barr has faced intense scrutiny over the decision to fire chemical irritants into the crowd, but on Tuesday quickly refuted the liberals' cries that the protesters were peaceful.

"S t. Juan's church was burned down; bricks were repeatedly thrown at the police, they took levers and raised the cobblestones in Lafayette Park and threw them at the police; they dropped caustic balloons," he said, adding that some 90 officers were injured.