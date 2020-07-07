Agent says Patrick Mahomes signs the most lucrative sports deal in history

In an Instagram post, Mahomes' agent Chris Cabott touted the historical nature of the massive contract. "First half-trillion dollar player in sports history. Biggest contract in sports history. First-time player in NFL has been highest paid player in sports history," Cabott wrote alongside a photo of Mahomes signing the contract.
"He is an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I am delighted that he has been a member of the Chiefs for many years," added Hunt.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed his enthusiasm at the prospect of training Mahomes for the foreseeable future and said in a statement: "I have had the privilege of training many amazing athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick has no doubts on that list of players. The best part is that he is still early in his career. "
Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected by the team as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the draft. The Texas native played at Texas Tech before being drafted.
CNN has reached out to Mahomes' agent for more details on the successful deal.
Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Mahomes was the 10th overall pick in the first round of the draft.