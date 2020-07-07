Agent says Patrick Mahomes signs the most lucrative sports deal in history







The 10-year extension is reportedly worth $ 450 million. ESPN was the first to report on the terms of the contract, followed by NFL Network. The extension raises the total potential value of Mahomes' current contract to $ 503 million between the NFL's 2020 and 2031 seasons, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

In an Instagram post, Mahomes' agent Chris Cabott touted the historical nature of the massive contract. "First half-trillion dollar player in sports history. Biggest contract in sports history. First-time player in NFL has been highest paid player in sports history," Cabott wrote alongside a photo of Mahomes signing the contract.

"This is a significant time for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Since joining the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has become one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports."