Agent says Patrick Mahomes signs the most lucrative sports deal in history

By
Zaheer
-
0
1



The 10-year extension is reportedly worth $ 450 million. ESPN was the first to report on the terms of the contract, followed by NFL Network. The extension raises the total potential value of Mahomes' current contract to $ 503 million between the NFL's 2020 and 2031 seasons, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

In an Instagram post, Mahomes' agent Chris Cabott touted the historical nature of the massive contract. "First half-trillion dollar player in sports history. Biggest contract in sports history. First-time player in NFL has been highest paid player in sports history," Cabott wrote alongside a photo of Mahomes signing the contract.

"This is a significant time for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs President and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Since joining the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has become one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports."

"He is an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I am delighted that he has been a member of the Chiefs for many years," added Hunt.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed his enthusiasm at the prospect of training Mahomes for the foreseeable future and said in a statement: "I have had the privilege of training many amazing athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick has no doubts on that list of players. The best part is that he is still early in his career. "

Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since 2017 when he was selected by the team as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the draft. The Texas native played at Texas Tech before being drafted.

CNN has reached out to Mahomes' agent for more details on the successful deal.

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that Mahomes was the 10th overall pick in the first round of the draft.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here