Agents of SHIELD Next Episode Promo Brings Back Agent Carter Character

the Protection agents the trailer for season 7, episode 3 presents the return of Agent Carteris Daniel Sousa. In the run-up to the final season of Protection agents, fans received some exciting news that the familiar characters would return in the story of time travel. This started when Patton Oswalt returned as Koenig in the first two episodes of season 7, but it was also previously announced that Enver Gjokaj would reprise his role from the other ABC series on Marvel TV.

Gjokaj played Daniel Sousa in the first two seasons of Agent Carter, but his time as a character seemed to end in 2016 with the cancellation of the series. Sousa was one of Peggy Carter's coworkers during her days on the SSR (before she helped create SHIELD), and viewers last saw the two engaging in romance. Thanks to time travel. Protection agents However, being used in Season 7, Sousa is making a long-awaited return to the MCU. Ever since his return was announced, fans have been waiting to know when and how it would happen.

After the release of episode 2, ABC (via TV promotions) released a promotion for the third episode of Protection agents season 7, which is titled "Alien Commies from the Future!" Among the many taunts included in the 30-second preview of the next episode, Sousa's return is the most exciting. In the images shown below, Sousa's comeback comes to an end.

Details of Sousa's return have yet to be confirmed, though it appears that Protection agents he has now traveled to the 1950s. This would mean that Sousa's return will take place after the events of Agent Carter, Pointing fans of Marvel TV deals over the past few years might finally know what happened next Agent Carter finished the role it will play in Protection agents could be linked to the next goal of the Chronicoms, as recognized by Daisy Johnson "Peggy Carter's old partner" after holding your file. Does Sousa have a role to play in the "space weapon" pursued by the Chronicoms?

With some images of Sousa's return now released, it remains to be seen how long he will be part of Protection agentsThe season 7 story. The number of episodes Gjokaj worked on has not been revealed, but I hope it is at least part of a two episode arc like Oswalt. Multiple episodes with Sousa would give Protection agents Enough time to spread any possible revelation about what happened next Agent Carter. There are even rumors that Hayley Atwell will be making a cameo as Peggy Carter as well, so Sousa's return may just be the beginning of the connections. Protection agents It will have the short-lived Marvel series.

