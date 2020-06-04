Agents of SHIELD Reveals Why The Marvel Timeline Needs Hydra

Hydra may be the best MCU villain, but Agents of SHIELD season 7 reveals they are essential to the entire timeline.

Warning: SPOILERS for Protection agents season 7, episode 2.

Protection agents Season 7 reveals why Hydra is an essential part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and therefore cannot be undone even by time travel. According to previous seasons of Protection agents, the influential secret society called Hydra had existed for millennia. Emerged from the shadows in Captain America the First Avenger, reinventing itself as the Nazi science division under the leadership of Red Skull.

Hydra turned out to be terribly difficult to erase; as revealed in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, World War II taught the great thinkers of Hydra the need for subtlety. They took advantage of Operation: Paperclip to enter the United States and began the process of infiltrating SHIELD. Hydra loyalist Arnim Zola described them as "a beautiful parasite"growing within SHIELD's body over decades. They came to dominate the world through Project Insight, but fortunately, and severely, they underestimated those loyal to Captain America, the Black Widow, the Falcon, and SHIELD. Protection agents he later plotted a shadow war between SHIELD and Hydra, with the last Hydra wreckage destroyed in Protection agents season 5.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Agents Of SHIELD Season 7 Explain The End Time Travel Of The Game (Correctly)

Ironically, Protection agents Season 7 has revealed that Hydra, wicked as they are, are an essential part of the MCU timeline. The United States Government formed the Strategic Scientific Reserve in response to the Nazi science division, and the RSS was responsible for the creation of Captain America. In 1948, the SSR was transformed into SHIELD, with an extended mandate. Working closely with Howard Stark, SHIELD was responsible for an unknown degree of technological development and innovation throughout the decades. They teamed up with Hank Pym during the Cold War, and in the 1980s and 1990s they partnered with NASA to research the Tesseract, which ultimately led to the creation of Captain Marvel.

The story would be completely different without the existence of Hydra and SHIELD. Looking into the 21st century, without SHIELD, the Avengers would never have formed. Tony Stark would not have been orphaned due to the Winter Soldier, and would have remained a bratty playboy billionaire, never developing Iron Man armor. Hawkeye presumably would have worked for a different spy organization of some kind, but probably would not have ended up assigned to the same missions, which means someone else would have gone after Black Widow. She probably would have remained a rogue or had been killed. While the events of Thor more or less the same would have happened, Loki would never have discovered the Tesseract, which means that the Earth would not have been invaded by the forces of Thanos.

Hydra believed they were shaping history. There is a sense in which they were right; The MCU was shaped by Hydra's existence, not by his rule but by the world's response to them. Due to Hydra, the world has superheroes; gods and monsters walk among us; Alien invaders sweep from the sky and fix their greedy eyes on the Infinity Stones. No wonder the Chronicoms realized that they could destroy all their enemies by erasing Hydra from history.

More: Marvel shouldn't waste agents from SHIELD's MCU setup again in phase 5

Mandalorian Season 2 Can End The Boba Fett Fan Divide