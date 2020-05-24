Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Explain the End Time Travel of the Game (Correctly)

Protection agents Season 7 has explained their time travel, and actually helps to understand the concept of the Multiverse seen in Avengers Endgame. Marvel & # 39; s Protection agents He is heading into his seventh and final season, and the stakes are higher than ever. The SHIELD team seems to be involved in a kind of & # 39; Time War & # 39; with an alien race known as Chronicoms, who attempt to rewrite history and remove obstacles that would prevent them from conquering Earth.

Fortunately, the SHIELD team is no stranger to time travel. In Protection agents Season 5, Coulson and his team were cast into a dystopian future timeline in which Earth had been destroyed. They eventually learned that they were caught in a time loop, and successfully broke it, saving the planet from being shattered like an egg by Quake's amplified powers. Following this, Fitz and Simmons discovered how time travel works, manipulating the flow of time in a way that would make Tony Stark blush. In fact, their knowledge can also surpass the Chronicoms.

Time travel is a complicated concept for any show, given that time mechanics is largely theoretical. Protection agents It is aided by the fact that its heroes solve it as they go, which means that scientists like Fitz, Simmons, and their son Deke (who originates from the avoided timeline) have plenty of opportunities to solve it. Understanding the importance of time travel to the plot, Marvel Television deliberately released a clip from Protection agents season 7 before the premiere that outlined the basics.

the Protection agents The team appears to have arrived in 1931, in the midst of the Great Depression, during the construction of the Empire State Building. The season 7 premiere sees the team walking the streets of New York, amazed to experience another time period. Quake is amused to note that a part of her had expected the world of the 1930s to be in black and white, and then expresses concern about the butterfly effect. As she points out, "Simply by being here, walking down the street, we could have already changed the course of events."Fortunately, Deke insists it is not something to worry about."The butterfly effect is only one aspect of the multiverse branch theory," he explains. "Personally, I subscribed to the idea of ​​the current of time … Imagine that time is a current, right, and we were sticks that were thrown into it."The stream is not hindered by one or two sticks, but if too many are added, it creates a dam and the direction of the water changes forever."So while we can avoid that,"Deke adds,"We should be able to splash around a bit and we're all fine."

As noted, this is a fairly standard time travel exhibit, the kind seen in all franchises that dabbles in time travel; Avengers Endgame he had two similar expository scenes, delivered by the Hulk and the Ancient. These weren't entirely consistent, in large part because Marvel Studios shifted its timing mechanics to half of production for story purposes. Ironically though, Protection agentsQuantum mechanics has been much more consistent. The program works with the multiverse theory of time travel, in which there are many parallel worlds, with branched timelines created by key decisions. Time travelers may inadvertently create new divergent branches on the timeline, but now Deke says the changes must be important to have that effect. In truth, in narrative terms this is probably the only way Protection agents I could tell a time travel adventure like this; the past can still be changed, which means there are real risks, but each minor action will not create a new timeline, giving different characters the freedom to act.

Agents of SHIELD dovetails with Avengers: Endgame & # 39; s Multiverse





This really fits remarkably well with the time travel theories seen in Avengers Endgame. There, the Avengers traveled back in time to acquire the Infinity Stones and use them to reverse the snap in 2023. The Elder warned the Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone would create an entirely new timeline. According to the Ancient, this was characteristic of the Infinity Stones, which according to her created the flow of time. But frankly, it seems like he's only been speaking half-truths, because it is confirmed that the MCU is further developing the Multiverse theory until Phase 4 and beyond; Loki is expected to use the Tesseract to travel through time on his Disney + TV series, while Strange Doctor 2 literally bears the title Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse.

Interestingly, if the MCU follows the same time travel model as Protection agentsThis can help solve a major problem with movies. At the end of Avengers EndgameSteve Rogers embraced his "Happily Ever After" time travel to spend the rest of his life with his beloved Peggy Carter. Even the writers and directors of Avengers Endgame disagrees on how that works in terms of time travel theory. Did Steve Rogers create a new branching timeline when he traveled back, or was he part of the main continuity the entire time? The answer, most likely, depends on the scale of the changes you made when you returned to the past. Was the mere presence of Steve Rogers enough to create a new branch, given that it would have dramatically changed the life of Peggy Carter, director of SHIELD? Or would you have only created a branch if you chose to make a major change, perhaps uprooting Hydra decades before the events of Captain America: The Winter SoldierOr rescue Bucky from cryogenic suspension and brainwashing?

It will be interesting to see how Protection agents Season 7 is based on the time travel theories put forth by Deke. After all, with the exception of Fitz and Simmons, the SHIELD team is just as new to time travel as the audience, which means they may well be wrong. This will probably be the first crucial expository scene, which will help set up the first arc, but it probably won't be the last.

