Agents of SHIELD’s Quake Has The Hottest Trick Shot

This article contains spoilers for Force Works 2020 # 3

Protection agents& # 39; Quake & # 39; It has the best trick, firing a volcanic eruption to defeat an enemy. On the small screen, Quake has been treated as one of the most powerful superheroes on the planet. His inhuman powers allow him to generate powerful vibratory waves of energy, and he actually threatened the entire world when his abilities were amplified with a version of the Extremis serum. In a timeline (luckily avoided), Quake tore the whole world apart like an egg.

Comics have also generally treated Quake with respect. She successfully shot down Wolverine when she made her debut, using her powers to make her heart explode inside her chest. Since then, although Quake has generally been a minor character, she has proven to be a powerful player and a competent SHIELD team leader. After all, this is not a hero you want to put on the wrong side of.

This week Force Works 2020 # 3 illustrates his immense powers. The Force Works team has been assigned to the island of Lingares, offshore South America, but in reality they soon realized that they were dealing with a threat at the Avengers scale; Ultimo, a robot designed to destroy entire worlds. In Works of force 2020 # 3, things escalate when MODOK successfully merges with Ultimo, and prepares to wreak havoc on a scale he had never dreamed of before. The earthquake is officially told to destroy the entire island, sacrificing its thousands of inhabitants to save millions of lives. She takes a different approach, irritates MODOK and leads him away from the innocent, and then rips the ground out from under her giant feet. This exposes an active lava lake hidden below the surface, and MODOK, still new to this powerful new body, cannot break free. Instead, it plunges into the lava lake, destroyed by its high temperatures.

Matthew Rosenberg & # 39; s Force Works 2020 He clearly considers Quake one of the most powerful superheroes on the planet, and has indicated just how powerful his abilities could be. It is safe to assume that the fictional island of Lingares is volcanic, perhaps associated with the Lesser Antilles chain in the Caribbean. In such an environment, Quake's powers are clearly a phenomenal asset. Presumably, he considered destroying the island by taking advantage of the volcanic nature of Lingares, triggering an explosive eruption, but instead took a different approach. Consider Quake's high degree of situational awareness, given that the lava lake appears to have been part of his plan, rather than just a convenient coincidence.

Quake's vibrating powers have always been dangerous, she tends to exploit them in devastating waves of energy, but Rosenberg has shown her that she makes the most of the ground under her feet. It's fascinating to imagine how dangerous Quake could be if he ever decided to break free; the ability to trigger explosive eruptions, level entire islands, or use lava lakes as a weapon is a fairly impressive extension of its power. Hopefully Marvel will soon give this away. Protection agents star in an opportunity to show more of your growing skills.

