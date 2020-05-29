Agents of the green vials of S.H.I.E.L.D. could be the first super soldier serum

Protection agents. He's been doing his thing for the past few seasons, showing little interest in bonding with the broader MCU. However, the seventh and final race of the program seems to be resisting this trend. The storyline focused on time travel means that the resurrected Coulson and the gang are dabbling in established history, with the start of the season already introducing a major MacGuffin that could have direct connections to Captain America.

In "The New Deal," the team arrived in New York in 1931 to prevent alien chronicles from preventing the founding of S.H.I.E.L.D. Initially they believe their enemies are targeting the future president – and founder of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s predecessor, the SSR – Franklin D. Roosevelt. However, they are wrong, as the Chronicoms are really behind Wilfred Malick, the father of future HYDRA leader Gideon Malick. Without HYDRA, we learn, S.H.I.E.L.D. will never form

That's another revelation in itself, but let's focus on the criminal deals Wilfred is involved in during this episode. At a party celebrating FDR, a mysterious woman hands a cache decorated with an octopus design much like HYDRA to Wilfred, and inside are jars of an unknown green liquid. Given the time frame and the HYDRA connection, it seems likely that these vials contain the initial version of the Super Soldier Serum that Cap created.



According to The first avenger, Dr. Abraham Erskine devised the formula in 1930, a year before this episode was established. Wilfred retains the vials at the end of this episode, so they presumably remain in HYDRA's possession. Is this how Johann Schmidt found out about Erskine's work in the first place, which later led him to inject his serum and become the Red Skull? Maybe.

In any case, it will be interesting to see what happens to the vials from here and how close is season 7 of Protection agents. will join the MCU continuity.