Ages that allow journalists to join George Floyd's protests will work to post bail if they are arrested, according to the report.

Axios is reportedly allowing his journalists to participate in the George Floyd protests, in a rare move of this kind for a major media organization, according to an internal memo sent to staff.

The New York Times obtained an email written by Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei, who told his staff that they not only had the ability to attend national protests, but that their employer would also work to cover their bond if were arrested.

"First, let me tell you that we proudly support and encourage you to exercise your rights to freedom of expression, press and protest. If you are arrested or harmed while exercising these rights, Axios will support you and use the Family Fund to cover your bail or assistance. with medical bills, "VandeHei wrote.

CURRENT NY TIMES EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR TELLS STAFF THAT IT WILL POINT OUT IF THE OPINION STARTS "GIVES YOU THE LIGHTEST PAUSE"

The VandeHei email had come in response to an anonymous staff member's question about the media's policy on attending the protests, according to the report.

Axios did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The lines between objective journalism and activism have continued to blur as George Floyd's protests continue across the country.

Many journalists who previously condemned the lockdown protests and those who gathered on the beaches amid the coronavirus outbreak seemed to support the Black Lives Matter protests much more.

The New York Times has faced internal turmoil in recent days after many of its journalists publicly condemned an opinion piece written by Senator Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, who encouraged the dispatch of military troops to quell the violence. if necessary. That sparked several apologies from senior executives and the resignation of its editorial page editor, James Bennet.