Aggressive honey bees in Joshua Tree National Park force multiple camps to close

(CNN) – Two areas of Joshua Tree National Park are closed after aggressive honey bees forced the park to clear the areas over the past week.

The Jumbo Rocks camp closed on July 9, and Cottonwood, which includes a camp and visitor center, closed on July 13, after swarms of aggressive bees moved to those areas. Joshua Tree National Park representative Hannah Schwalbe said honey bees are a natural part of the park, but can be thirsty in the summer months.

"It has been very hot, so many of its water sources are drying up and thirsty, as are many of our visitors when they come to visit the desert," said Schwalbe.

When their natural water sources run dry, Schwalbe said they look for other sources of water, such as water bottles or air conditioning units in the cars that humans bring to the park.

"It is really intimidating when you get out of your car and there is a huge swarm of bees looking for water from your air conditioning unit," said Schwalbe.

While bee swarms are normal during the summer months, Schwalbe called this a "great year for bees" because this summer he has seen an increase in the number of swarms. However, he said there have been no reports from visitors, park rangers or park staff of any bee sting.

The Barker Dam Trail on the northwest side of the park still has a small amount of water, which is why Schwalbe advised visitors to try that trail.

"The Barker Dam trail is a very popular trail and there is water along it, so all the bees will be able to find that dam, that water source," said Schwalbe. "Therefore, we are unlikely to have aggressive or thirsty bees in that area."

Larger than the state of Rhode Island, Joshua Tree National Park is two and a half hours east of Los Angeles by car. Courtesy of Hannah Schwalbe / NPS

Jumbo Rocks is closed until July 23 and the Cottonwood area will open as soon as the situation is under control, according to Schwalbe. She said the park's biologists are working on different strategies to help bees find water.

About 35% of the camps are closed due to aggressive honey bees, but Schwalbe said summer is the low season, so visitors should have no problem finding a camp. To stay safe, Schwalbe recommended visiting earlier or later in the day, or waiting until September and October when it's colder to visit.

"Like bees, you could end up really thirsty in the park and very hot," said Schwalbe. "You may want to consider visiting only at sunrise and sunset and possibly not camping."