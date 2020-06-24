Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet Guides the Young Executives in Forbes

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, who happens to be the most inspiring CEO is actually from the organization named as the Allied Wallet. It is a global FinTech company that is recognized for offering various payment solutions across 196 countries around the globe. The CEO was recently featured in a new Forbes article that was dedicated towards guiding the new finance professionals that are currently entering the workforce.

The Forbes Finance Council inducts quite a lot of members with a proven track record as well as by sharing valuable knowledge so that they can share it with other business owners and professionals. Of course, knowledge is meant to be spread and that’s what the CEO believes as well. He feels proud to share the success story of his firm as well as happy to narrate the journey of the company so far. Allied Wallet is the brainchild of Ahmad Khawaja and the CEO is proud to talk about that! Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, who happens to be the Founder of Allied Wallet, was inducted several years back and he feels happy to share invaluable tips, advice, and informative articles across the global magazines. He did the same with the Forbes readership on topics like technology, society, and economic growth too!

Allied Wallet: Forbes article is to guide young executives

The focus of this Forbes article is to specifically guide the young executives as they begin their career. While some experts offered tips like getting familiar with that of blockchain or taking the lead on your company’s digital evolution. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja advised new finance professionals so as to actively seek out new sources of knowledge. Also, the CEO, Dr. Khawaja told Forbes that his best advice to the new professionals is to seek as much knowledge and experience as possible.

They should be using all the tools and resources that are available to them. The internet offers a huge knowledge base wherein one can easily choose to learn an infinite number of things. According to him, Knowledge is the power and thus, he urges everyone to take as much knowledge and experience as they could, without compromising on it. Nothing happens overnight, but with the right knowledge and the ability to stand, one is sure to succeed, if not today, tomorrow.

Ahmad Khawaja: Reminds young entrepreneurs to keep on learning

A lot of students today believe that their education is complete right upon graduation, but that is actually not so! This is certainly a widespread misconception. Ahmad Khawaja went on reminding new professionals that they should be constantly learning. Some of the other contributors in the article offered the same piece of advice. Everyone said that young executives should never give up professional organizations and take courses. One should keep on improving, and stay proficient at your job in his or her professional field, be it online or in a traditional setting.