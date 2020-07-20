Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet Recognized as CEO of the Year – Yale Club in New York City

The CEO Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet is recognized as a globally leading provider of online credit card processing. The company is also known for its multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. He was recognized as the CEO of the Year by the Annual IAIR Awards at the Yale Club in New York City. The IAIR Awards is known for celebrating its excellence in the global economy and sustainability. It celebrates the most important entrepreneurial companies in the financial, legal, insurance, and banking spaces. Not just that they were celebrated but they were awarded as well. As a part of the awards, Mr. Ahmad Khawaja was asked to participate in the American CEO Summit. This summit basically consisted of a panel that was consisting of some of the most successful CEOs in the world. The panel members discussed some of the key topics such as the most strategic countries for investments and growth.

Ahmad Khawaja : Recognition by the IAIR Awards

The CEO Ahmad Khawaja said that It was an honor for him to be recognized by the IAIR Awards. He said that he had felt extremely proud to get this opportunity to express his viewpoints and share his strategies to boost up a company in the digital payments’ industry. He went on saying that raising a firm has never been easy, but he along with his team has been dedicated towards their work. He continued, “Along with Graciela Chichilnisky and Carl McMahon, we were able to have a valuable and positive discussion about the global economy.”

Ahmad Khawaja: Entrepreneurial success and motivational speaking

The CEO Ahmad Khawaja is known for offering the best awards and speaking engagements. He has been recognized globally for his entrepreneurial success and motivational speaking as well. Ahmad Khawaja further added, “Every day things are getting bigger and better. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. And I can’t wait to show everyone what I have in store for the future.” He says that it is only hope on his abilities and hard work that has brought him this far! He says that he believes that the company, Allied Wallet has got a really long way to go. He says that he can’t wait to show what is waiting for him. He adds on saying that his vision reveals that there is optimism, and he has full faith on his team that they would stand by his dreams and make them true.

Mr. Ahmad Khawaja has been recognized as the CEO and Entrepreneur of the Year by the IAIR Awards and Start Your Business Magazine this year. He even received the title, “CEO of the Decade.” He feels proud to be honored as such but he says that it is also about a lot of responsibilities that come up along with the designation.